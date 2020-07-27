BERLIN — Two people were injured in a utility-terrain vehicle accident in Jericho Mountain State Park on Friday.
At about 4 p.m., Friday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a single utility-terrain vehicle rollover on Moose Road in Jericho Mountain State Park.
Members of the Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Police Department, EMS personnel from Berlin Ambulance, as well as a New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer responded to the scene.
The operator of the rental UTV was identified as Daniel Jackson, 38, and the passenger was identified as his wife, Charlene St. Laurent, 41 of Bowdoinham, Maine.
Both victims were transported by Berlin Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The subsequent investigation at the scene revealed that while taking a corner at the bottom of a hill, Jackson lost control of his machine and failed to negotiate the corner causing the UTV to roll over at a high rate of speed.
St. Laurent was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and Jackson was not.
A 911 call was placed shortly thereafter.
It was determined that excessive speed, along with operator inexperience were the contributing factors of this crash.
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds all operators to ride within their capabilities and always obey the posted speed limit.
