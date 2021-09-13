GORHAM — The town Forest Management Committee held a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 7, after town forester Haven Neal of Berlin reviewed the stewardship plan he prepared for the Tinker Brook tract, a 2,020-acre town forest expansion project acquired in 2020 at no cost to taxpayers.
The project received well over $1 million in grants, including $450,000 from the U.S. Forestry Service’s Community Forest Program, $300,000 from state LCHIP, $75,000 from the Open Space Institute, $18,000 from the “Moose Plate” program and $30,000 from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund.
The final $225,000 grant was awarded by the Randolph Area Conservation Area Opportunity Fund, which allowed the Randolph Community Forest to buy 204-plus acres from the Gorham town forest that’s outside its watershed.
The five-member management committee met briefly in May and voted unanimously, 5-0, to adopt Neal’s stewardship plan. All members were on hand for both the meetings held so far in 2021: chairman Mike Waddell, Lee Carroll, Ted Miller, Glen Eastman and Steven Malespini.
Sally Manikian of Shelburne, who has been The Conservation Fund's New Hampshire and Vermont representative since 2016, was also on hand. She played a key role in coordinating and securing funding sources for the project for which The Conservation Fund served as a “pass-through” or interim holder after it bought the Tinker Brook tract in 2014 from Yankee Forest LLC. Prior to Yankee Forest buying the tract in 1996, the property was owned and managed for 75 years as an industrial forest by the Brown Company and its successors.
Between 2000 and 2009, the tract was managed by Wagner Timber Management, salvaging the trees damaged in the devastating 1998 ice storm.
There are two entry points to the Tinker Brook tract. A southern entry point is from the yard of the Gorham Sand and Gravel Company, running north 0.5 mile across private property, then into the forest for a distance of 2.3 miles and then entering the original town forest. There is an all-season road that is in generally good condition, although there is some “center erosion” due to heavy ATV use.
There is a second entry point off Corbin Street in Berlin which then leaves the forest to cross T.R. Dillon property. The road system in that area also needs repair work because of heavy ATV use.
Waddell pointed out that the state Bureau of Trails recognizes the importance of maintaining logging roads so that they can readily handle the heavy trucking and equipment used in today’s timber harvests.
The bureau has done a good job repairing washouts from heavy rainstorms, the chairman said. It’s a significant financial plus for Gorham that the state maintains Corridor 19 for motorized uses, Waddell said.
A simple forest gate will be installed to discourage rogue ATV use of a snowmobile-only trail. Additional gates could be required in the future.
Neal reported that the softwood timber market has fallen sharply and that he does not expect that it would be financially worthwhile to go forward with a salvage cut of wind-storm-damaged white pine he had previously recommended.
Waddell asked Manikian to discuss the conservation easements that are now in place and how The Conservation Fund and the town were able to leverage its management goals and practices on both the long-held Paul T. Doherty Memorial Town Forest and the newly acquired Tinker Brook tract.
From the outset, Manikian said, The Conservation Fund and the town had in mind leveraging its nearly 100 years of best-management practices in maintaining high-quality municipal drinking water and more recently sustainable forestry by agreeing to adhere to both these goals, as well as supporting wildlife and public access. One of its funders, the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, will act as the third-party monitor to ensure that all the provisions of the multi-page easement document, which prohibits commercial development, will be upheld. The town forester will submit an annual report to Concord and periodic visits will be made from time to time.
Waddell said he anticipates that these legally binding conservation easements will reduce the value of the town forest’s acreage located in the town of Randolph.
Waddell opened the public hearing.
Abby Evankow asked if it is possible in the future to keep any culverts and bridges installed on Jimtown Road for timber harvests on the town forest in place for backcountry/cross-country skiing.
Neal said he would be very happy to work with skiers if they developed a plan of action. Culverts can become clogged, causing washouts in major rainstorms, he and Waddell said. Simple planks and open “dips” might be adequate, however, Neal said.
Evankow asked if the forest plan attempted to address climate change, and Waddell replied that it had not.
She also asked if any study had been done to assess what effects, if any, ATVs had on wildlife.
Again, the answer was no.
Deidre Blair asked whether there were plans to provide a new bypass route linking the Route 16 ATV parking lot and trailhead. Waddell explained that the state is aware of privately owned land that possibly could be used but none is town-owned. ATVs and snowmobiles were existing uses on Corridor 19 when the Tinker Brook tract acquisition was first discussed.
The Sun asked if it might be possible to develop a low-elevation hikers’ trail through the Tinker Brook ravine, which is one of the most attractive features of the expanded forest.
Although there is no planning process in place, Waddell suggested that could change over time.
