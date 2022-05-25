BERLIN — Latex paint will be accepted on Household Hazardous Waste Day, Saturday, June 11, at the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District Transfer Station as a convenience to residents.
Unlike oil-based paints that contain solvents and must be cleaned up with mineral spirits or other solvents, latex paint contains water and the instructions recommend clean up with water.
Although latex paint can be brought to Household Hazardous Waste Day, the district recommends that in order to properly dispose of small amounts of latex paint, you use the following paint-drying techniques: Remove the lid and let the paint dry in the can. Stir the paint occasionally for speed drying; or brush paint in layers on newspaper or cardboard. When dry, place in trash. For larger amounts of latex paint: pour one-inch layers of paint into a cardboard lined with plastic. Allow the paint to dry one layer at a time; thin layers will speed up the drying process, or mix paint with cat litter, sawdust or sand in a cardboard box lined with plastic and let dry then place in trash.
Residential used motor and transmission oil and oil filters may be taken to the AVRRDD Recycling Facility on 100 West Milan Road, Route 110 in Berlin and left with the attendant for recycling. Regular business hours are Monday–Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Household alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, etc.) made after 1996, no longer contain mercury. All alkaline batteries can be disposed of in the regular trash. Car and truck batteries and rechargeable Ni-Cd batteries are accepted at no charge at the AVRRDD Recycling Facility.
Fluorescent lights/tubes and propane tanks can be brought by residents to the District Transfer Station Tuesday-Saturday, 7a.m.–3:30 p.m. (permit required).
The AVRRDD Transfer Station will be closed for regular business on Saturday, June 11, so that the HHW Collection Day may be conducted. For more information or pamphlets, call the AVRRDD office at (603) 752-3342.
