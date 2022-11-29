BERLIN — City councilors voted Nov. 21 to deny a request by a former Berlin resident and now out-of-area landlord to pay a portion of back taxes owed the city over a several year period, resulting in the eviction of several tenants living at the Park Street multi-family home she once owned.

A city department is working with the affected tenants, which includes adults, children and possibly pets, to find new housing for them, City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. said.

