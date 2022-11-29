BERLIN — City councilors voted Nov. 21 to deny a request by a former Berlin resident and now out-of-area landlord to pay a portion of back taxes owed the city over a several year period, resulting in the eviction of several tenants living at the Park Street multi-family home she once owned.
A city department is working with the affected tenants, which includes adults, children and possibly pets, to find new housing for them, City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. said.
In order for Anne Swanson, formerly Anne Falardeau, to again own the 185 Park St. property, full payment of $27,487.77, plus a 10 percent penalty fee, must be paid.
Letters dating back to 2017 sent to Swanson in Florida from the city were not all signed for or went unanswered, councilors were told at their meeting last week.
“We’ve obviously made all our attempts to notify her,” said Councilor Lucie Remillard.
Talk of back taxes due the city by property owners have been ongoing at city council meetings since Sept. 19. Oct. 4 was the due date for overdue property taxes. Seventy-four properties were on a list reviewed earlier for owing back taxes. In all, there are 4,800 parcels that pay taxes to the city of Berlin, according to Mayor Paul Grenier.
In Swanson’s Nov. 16 letter asking for hardship consideration, she wrote:
“Regarding my request and the occasion for writing this letter, I understand my responsibility to pay property taxes and I will do whatever I can to pay what I owe in order to retain my property in the community that I was born in and have been a member of my whole life. I am unsure how things have escalated to this point but it is my sincere hope that we can work together to resolve this situation in a way that works for both the City of Berlin and myself.
“I attempted to pay property taxes when the Covid-19 Interest Waiver was offered, as outlined in a letter I received, dated July 29, 2020. I spoke by phone with James Wheeler, who was the City Manager at the time, about making a tax payment. However, I did not have enough funds at the time to make the full payment and was informed that my attempt at a partial payment was not accepted.
“I was shocked when my tenant sent me a copy of her eviction notice on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. My other tenant notified me on Sunday, Nov. 6, that the house had already been seized on Oct. 24, 2022. I did not receive any communication from the city that my property would be seized. Had I been aware of these consequences, I would have acted immediately.”
“What I am able to afford and willing to pay immediately are the principal amount of taxes owed of $14,306.63, plus costs of $80.00,” she wrote.
“The next day, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, I reached out to Tax Collector Holly Larsen. Following our conversation she emailed me a letter, dated Nov. 7, 2022, which informed me of my right to repurchase the premises, and included a 10 percent penalty fee. I was not aware of any of these circumstances until it was too late to act. This is unfair and unjust, particularly because I was not properly notified, and I don’t personally reside at the premises.”
Swanson noted in her letter that previous tenants that damaged an apartment, did not pay rent, and allowed squatters that broke into other tenants’ apartments. She spoke of dishonest property managers and an eviction that took three months’ to resolve by the sheriff’s office.
She also wrote about her personal health and financial situation.
After its vote to deny Swanson’s request, Grenier called for a list since 2017 of calls for service by the city’s police and fire departments to 185 Park St. Grenier said he drove by the property and said that “it’s in tough shape.”
“And it has been for years,” Remillard said.
Councilors Mark Eastman and Diana Berthiaume did not attend the board’s Nov. 21 meeting.
