GORHAM — A Superior Court judge has ruled Gorham property owners who sued to stop OHRV traffic in the Route 2/Lancaster Road neighborhood had their property illegally taken and are entitled to damages.
In a decision released last week, Grafton Superior Court Justice Lawrence MacLeod said the decision by the state and town to permit OHRV use in the town is “an unconstitutional taking of the plaintiffs’ properties by inverse condemnation” and ruled “each plaintiff homeowner is entitled to just compensation as damages.”
The N.H. Department of Transportation, the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and the town of Gorham were sued in 2018 by a group of properties owners in the Route 2/Lancaster Road neighborhood. The property owners said the excessive noise, dust, and fumes from the OHRVs prevent them from enjoying their properties during riding season. They reported the OHRV traffic is especially heavy during festivals and there were complaints of riders trespassing on private property.
Gorham Selectboard Chair Mike Waddell said the board has not yet had a chance to discuss the decision but said he expects the next step in the process will be to determine the damages. “It’s a straight-up valuation case. The only question at this point is whether the plaintiffs lost valuation on their properties,” Waddell explained. He said a decrease in valuation would be handled by an abatement.
Waddell said he will recommend the town ask for mediation to avoid the time and expense of going back to court to determine damages. He estimated the town has already spent over $70,000 on the case.
“We are absolutely willing to sit down with the plaintiffs to work something out,” he said.
The suit was filed by 13 abutters who sought an injunction to force the town and/or state to immediately close the parking lot off Route 2 to OHRV and remove the trailhead from the neighborhood. The lawsuit alleged the OHRV traffic was a nuisance to abutters and represented an inverse condemnation of their properties.
MacLeod wrote that the defense did not dispute that they permitted OHRVs on Route 2 as a way to increase revenues in Gorham and attract OHRV riders to the area. The result was a lot more traffic around the plaintiffs’ properties than would have existed otherwise.
The judge wrote that the defendants opened Route 2 and the Presidential Rail Trail to OHRVs without a plan in place for police coverage or to provide restrooms for riders.
The court denied the request for an injunction and eventually the nuisance charge was dropped as well. Ultimately the suit was reduced to the issue of whether allowing ORHV in the Route 2/Lancaster Road area constituted an illegal taking of the plaintiffs’ property without compensation. A three day bench trial was conducted on Oct. 20-22. The case had been moved to Grafton Superior Court Justice McLeod because Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein had a conflict.
The town and state maintained that the complaints by the abutters did not rise to the level of unconstitutional taking. But MacLeod ruled against the defendants, stating that property owners “should not be put in an unbearable living situation, including that they should not be forced to endure a surrounding environment of noise, dust, and fumes without compensation.”
After the trial, the defense moved to exclude three of the properties because the owners had not testified. MacLeod agreed with the defense, ruling that because Lois Stern, Albert and Priscilla Bergeron, and Heather and Mark Malia had not presented evidence about their specific claims, they were not entitled to compensation.
While no dollar figures are included in the order, it specifies that the remaining plaintiffs, Diane Holmes and Michael Pelchat, Sandra Lemire, Audrey and Rene Albert, and Nancy and Bruce Neil, are entitled to damages.
Waddell pointed out that the town and state last year closed the parking lot of Route 2 to OHRVs and created a new access for OHRVs that has greatly reduced the traffic in the Route 2/Lancaster Road neighborhood.
The long-time selectman said the board is trying to mitigate the negative impacts of both motorized and non-motorized recreation as tourism has helped the local economy. Waddell said they does not want to see tourism to become a negative for the community.
