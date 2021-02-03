JEFFERSON — Residents are grieving the loss of the Jefferson Town Hall to fire Monday night and sharing memories of the historic building. But there is also a deep appreciation for the efforts of firefighters who managed to save the town offices and prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby fire station.
“I am so saddened for the loss of our beautiful town hall but so proud of firefighters were able to save the other town buildings,” wrote Gayle McGibbon, on a Facebook page devoted to the town.
Tom Brady, chair of the select board, said the town is also overwhelmed by the outpouring of support it has received from surrounding towns.
“We can’t thank the surrounding towns enough for all their support,” he said
Brady said support has also come from area businesses and from across the state.
“It’s unbelievable how many are calling,” he said.” There are so many offers of support coming in.”
Early estimates indicate as many as 85 fire fighters from 10 departments responded to the fire that was reported shortly after 7 p.m. The select board was still holding its weekly meeting remotely. Brady said one of the board members received a call and reported to the meeting that the town hall was on fire.
“We were all silent,” Brady said, admitting his first thought was that the report didn’t sound right. But it was confirmed and the board moved to recess the meeting.
“We can’t have our meeting while this is going on,” he told the board.
Jefferson Fire Chief Chris Mullins learned of the fire when the call came in to the N.H. Department of Transportation center in Lancaster where he was working as dispatcher. He dispatched fire departments and first responders to the scene.
A release by the Jefferson Fire Department said the first firefighters to arrive quickly emptied all the fire apparatus out of the nearby fire station because of fears the fire would spread to that building. Fire departments that were part of both North PAC Fire Mutual Aid and Twin State Mutual Aid responded.
“At times the smoke was so thick you could not see who was standing right in front of you. Flames poured out going right over fire personnel as they battled to save our fire station. Live power lines were dropped in the road hampering efforts to get to a water source until Eversource could cut the power. Heavy winds hampered the efforts as well shifting the fire in multiple directions. Luckily the temperatures were tolerable and not below zero as we’ve seen earlier,” said the release, describing conditions.
The release said firefighters continued to tirelessly battle the stubborn fire despite the windy conditions that made it dangerous at times. Responding to the scene or providing back-up were fire departments from Lancaster, Whitefield, Groveton, Twin Mountain, Bethlehem, Dalton, Stratford, Sugar Hill and Gorham. Jefferson, Lancaster and state police along with Coos County Sheriff’s department responded to do traffic control, shutting down Route 2 and divert vehicles around the scene. The state Department of Transportation went up and down the road periodically, salting and sanding.
Given the intensity of the fire and the windy conditions, Brady said the town is thankful no one was hurt in the blaze.
Brady said the adjoining town office building was saved but incurred significant damage. He said the extent of the damage has not been determined but town officials are hoping they can salvage as many of the town records as possible. There was also damage to the outside of the fire station.
Investigators have been at the scene but no cause for the fire has been released.
“It’s a sad day to lose the building,” Brady said, noting it opened as a meeting house in 1872. On Facebook, residents were reminiscing about the many memories the building held — from town meetings and weddings to pancake breakfasts and shows.
The town offices are being moved into the former Jefferson Elementary School building. The town had already voted to repurpose the former Jefferson Elementary School that was closed three years ago and had appropriated money last year to start that process by making some needed updates to the building. There were plans to move both the town offices and library there as well as the historical society. Now, it will likely become the town hall as well. He said the select board held an emergency meeting and established a committee to oversee reuse of the building.
“The town is moving ahead,” Brady said.
