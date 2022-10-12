SARGENT'S PURCHASE — A trail runner, training for an ultra-marathon, was injured on the Mt. Isolation Trail Sunday and had to be littered down by emergency responders.
David Hedges, 24, of Intervale was attempting a multi-mile, multi-hour trail as a training regimen. According to N.H. Fish and Game, Hedges started from his residence in Intervale at 8:30 a.m. with an intended route totaling 40 miles. At about 1:30 p.m. he was running south on the Mt. Isolation Trail when he veered out of the path of passing hikers with a dog and ended up striking a boulder with his left hip, suffering an injury.
Hedges tried to self-rescue for approximately two hours before finally calling for help. His first call placed him 4.2 miles from the Rocky Branch Trailhead parking lot. A rescue response was initiated with four conservation officers and seven volunteer rescuers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responding to the call.
Hedges managed to hobble down the trail while waiting for rescue personnel to arrive. He ultimately made it approximately another half mile before the first rescuers met up with him. Hedges was placed in a litter and carried down 3.5 miles, arriving at the trailhead just after 10:30 p.m.
Hedges declined an ambulance and was ultimately transported via private vehicle to a local hospital for medical treatment.
