SARGENT'S PURCHASE — A trail runner, training for an ultra-marathon, was injured on the Mt. Isolation Trail Sunday and had to be littered down by emergency responders.

David Hedges, 24, of Intervale was attempting a multi-mile, multi-hour trail as a training regimen. According to N.H. Fish and Game, Hedges started from his residence in Intervale at 8:30 a.m. with an intended route totaling 40 miles. At about 1:30 p.m. he was running south on the Mt. Isolation Trail when he veered out of the path of passing hikers with a dog and ended up striking a boulder with his left hip, suffering an injury.

