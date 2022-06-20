CONCORD — Many New Hampshire consumers will be shocked by their next electric bill. The issue came before the state’s Executive Council and Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas (R-Manchester) told Public Utilities Commission Chairman Daniel C. Goldner that the 3-0 vote to hike electric rates for the next six months is “unacceptable.”
Gatsas said the commission was just “rubber-stamping” what the utility companies want rather than standing up for the consumers.
Others, including the state’s consumer advocate, said the rate hike is a pass-through to customers, which has just been approved for Liberty Utilities and is likely to be approved for Eversource effective Aug. 1.
“Councilor Gatsas is understandably upset,” said Donald M. Kreis, the state’s consumer advocate, following the meeting of the Executive Council.
“But there is no basis for the PUC to reject that rate hike … It’s a pass-through,” and the utilities are not making any money on it, he noted.
Dr. Tom Sherman of Rye, who is running as a Democrat against Sununu, called it a “a policy failure years in the making. Chris Sununu has repeatedly vetoed bipartisan clean energy initiatives that would shift our reliance off of fossil fuels and increase our investments in clean energy.”
Sherman said the PUC Commissioners were all appointed by Sununu, and “have the option under the public interest standard of modifying, denying or approving a requested rate increase. The rate increases are driven by the projected high costs of natural gas, which New Hampshire relies heavily on because of its failure to meaningfully invest in renewable energy options.
“Sununu vetoed more than a dozen mostly bipartisan bills that would have put us in a much better position to keep these costs lower. Sununu’s appointees should have turned down this extreme rate hike for taxpayers,” Sherman said.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) said the state can create its own program to help low-income consumers, similar to the federal low-income heating program.
On a positive note, the council learned from Jared Chicoine, commissioner of the Department of Energy, that the state still has all of its LIHEAP funds from last year to use for this coming winter meaning double the amount will be available, as the state used federal American Rescue Plan Act money to help low-income consumers out with their heating bills this past winter.
Warmington noted this all comes at a time when the energy companies are making record profits while consumers are suffering from inflation.
Gatsas noted that same fact when consumers are facing “everything else.”
Goldner said a typical bill of $100 will probably go from $150 to $160.
“If your bill was $250 in the winter it will go to $375 if you heat with electric,” Goldner said.
Gatsas asked Sununu if they could open the parameters for LIHEAP heating.
“I believe we follow the eligibility guidelines and we go to the max,” Sununu said.
This translates to giving financial help to families of four with a combined income of about $75,000 or less.
Sununu said, “We would have to set up our own state program and get a look at real numbers, how many people are eligible.”
