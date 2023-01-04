BERLIN — The months fly by and so do the years. It is time to take a look back at the top news stories of 2022 in Coos County, where COVID, housing needs, business, elections and sports made the headlines in The Berlin Sun, along with annual graduations, special events and other celebrations.
January 2022
COVID-19, housing needs
The pandemic remained a health threat and concern for many people worldwide, leading to health officials locally and globally speaking about a COVID-19 variant known as Omicron. COVID cases ticked upward and school staffing shortages resulted, plus COVID-19 outbreak at the federal prison in Berlin was reported.
Finding workforce housing, especially, and lower-income housing for retirees, individuals and families was looked at by renovating the Brown School, city officials determine. Discussion begins about forming a public/private partnership to sell the city-owned school to an experienced housing developer. The goal is for needed housing and a building back on the city’s tax rolls.
2002 started a new role for one, and a new baby for a couple: BPD Chief Peter Morency stepped away from his 35-year law enforcement career and into his new role as an elected City Councilor. The first baby of 2022 was born at Androscoggin Valley Hospital — a baby girl, Ryli Annalilly Fortin — at 8:37 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2022. Proud parents are Joli Smith and Ryan Fortin.
A landmark on Route 16 north in Berlin en route to Milan: the Nansen ski jump. As the headline noted: “After a 37-year-absence, competitive ski jumping will return to Nansen.”
In other winter sports,Notre Dame Arena was awarded a grant to create a heated area for spectators via a $25,000 NH Charitable Foundation grant and through the estate of Rod Blackburn, a high school hockey player of the 1960s.
Also, Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee announced her intent to retire on April 1, 2023.
February 2022
Politics, police, power plants
Talk of redistricting plans, a plan that would give Berlin two state reps in the state Legislature and Berlin would be part of a floterial district–sharing a third state representative role with three other Coos County towns.
The Gorham Board of Selectmen vote unanimously to approve a first set of short-term rental regulations. Permits will be required for a property owner to offer a short-term rental and inspections for smoke detectors and other safety features must be followed such as vehicular parking rules and limits on the number of people able to stay at a property. In 2021, the town approved a zoning ordinance stating short-term rentals will be for 120 days a year and the permit fee will be $35.
Beyond skiing and skating, the winter season also kicked off municipal and educational budget talks. The Berlin School Board held a public hearing on the budget early in the month.
Daniel Buteau is named Berlin’s new police chief. Buteau is a USMC veteran and rose through the ranks of the city’s police department.
On the natural energy front, the Burgess BioPower was among the nation’s 10 largest biomass power plants, turned toward the state legislature for a revised power purchase agreement.
March 2022
Town meetings, hockey, bridges
For towns in New Hampshire, March means town meeting day. Dummer residents registered to vote defeated a proposal that would have allowed ATVs on town roads. Meanwhile, at a school meeting, voters of the Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative school district approved installing a solar array at the Gorham Middle High School. The array would save green — environmentally and cash-wise.
The Mountaineers varsity boys hockey team won its third state hockey championship in the NHIAA District 3 division. Not to be undone, two youth hockey teams win championships as well, the Mites and PeeWees.
Building bridges of the structural kind and the social kind is key to any community’s survival. In Berlin, the U.S. House approved funds to repair the Mason Street bridge in Berlin. The Mason Street bridge connects Berlin’s east and west sides.
Further, the Coos Economic Development Corp. announced its new director, Ericka Canales.
The Coos County Family Health Services received a $1.5 million federal award to expand its dental clinic.
In political news, Coos County lost a state representative seat in redistricting. The result is that the state’s northernmost county covering a broad area of land will have nine, not 10, state representatives in the Legislature. The redistricting plan splits Berlin into two districts.
April 2022
Burgess, district lines, birders
Districts for the Coos County commissioners also changed in 2022. Berlin remained in District 1 but instead of sharing the district with Randolph and Shelburne, D-1 will comprise the city of Berlin and the town of Milan. Randolph became part of District 2 and Shelburne became part of District 3.
The state Legislature debated the future of the Burgess BioPower plant, with city and state officials testifying in favor of the plant. As former District 1 state Sen. Erin Hennessey wrote, “By allowing us to diversify our energy sources and reduce our over reliance on natural gas, Burgess BioPower plays a vital role in securing our energy future.” Later in April, a state House panel approved the Burgess BioPower bill.
Beyond energy sources, housing remained a top concern. Gov. Chris Sununu introduced to business leaders and other N.H. residents a plan to boost housing possibilities via a $100 million InvestNH Housing Incentive Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
On an avian note, the New Hampshire Audubon received a grant to promote birding in Coos County.
Concern for visitor-favorite, climber-sought Mount Washington received attention in a master plan, a plan to review the mountain’s use and avoid natural resource abuse.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-NH) visited the Mason Street bridge to review with Berlin city officials its needed repairs.
Near April’s end, state Sen. Hennessey announced she would not seek re-election.
On a tragic note, a man and a woman were found murdered April 27 in a Main Street home in Gorham.
May 2022
A tragedy among bright spots
The month began with the identities of the man and woman found murdered in a Gorham house at the end of April. They are Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42. Two months later, in July, Craig Keville was arrested and indicted on charges of murder of Banks and Labelle.
Business growth in the region is visible, with department store retailer Marshall’s opening in Gorham, on the Gorham-Berlin roadway connecting the town to the city. Able to meet for the first time with lessened restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce held a well-attended meeting. The Berlin Planning Board approved the site plan for a new Walgreens on Pleasant Street.
Berlin’s Riverwalk project got the approval it needs to move forward, with a new walking path and landscape adjacent to the Androscoggin River.
Candidates to fill the state Senate District 1 seat formerly held by Erin Hennessey step forward, including state Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph) and Littleton selectboard member, Carrie Gendreau.
Firefighters battled the Centennial wildfire on White Mountain National Forest lands in Shelburne.
In other news, a new city manager was named in Berlin, Phillip L. Warren Jr.
June 2022
Motorists and mortarboards
As the summer tourist season opened, those who travel on the Mount Washington Auto Road got a smoother ride. That’s because the road was now fully paved.
Erin Hennessey was named the deputy secretary of state for New Hampshire.
Registered voters in the town of Dalton defeated permanent zoning.
Land along the East Milan Road in Berlin was cleared for greenhouses that will produce fresh and locally grown lettuce and tomatoes year round. North Country Growers are working with American Ag Energy principal Richard Rosen to bring this to fruition.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law the Burgess BioPower bill.
Also in Berlin, at its school district, the special education department came under state education leaders’ scrutiny and in need of intervention.
Further, the smallest number of high school graduates in Berlin and Gorham reflected changes in the region’s youth and family populations. In Berlin, 69 students received diplomas and 37 did so in Gorham.
Berlin City Council passed its FY23 budget, totaling $54,131,394, which will add 90 cents for each $1,000 property valuation for taxpayers.
July 2022
Celebrations, court news
Gov. Chris Sununu celebrate the Fourth of July in Gorham as a parade and other festivities take place.
The Brown School housing plan received a grant to move forward.
An earlier federal plan to close the VA clinics in Littleton and Conway was dropped.
Known as the “Fallen 7” for the motorcyclists killed in a crash in June 2019 along Randolph’s Route 2, the trial charging truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy with responsibility for their deaths begins.
August 2022
Dismissal, barns, baseball
Testimony in the Zhukovskyy trial continued including by a toxicologist. In the end, the judge dismissed DUI charges against Zhukovskyy.
Sports wins continue in the city with Berlin Post 36 wins American Legion Junior State Championship.
Federal money to help Berlin with municipal projects came through: $5.2 million for the National Guard hangar at Berlin airport. And, Berlin gets a $19.5 million grant for a snowmelt system in the city. This federal grant will be used to reconstruct the entire downtown streetscape and install an innovative snowmelt system. The project is designed to not only make needed infrastructure upgrades and also increase economic activity. The funding is from a federal DOT program geared at innovative projects. The project will use hot condenser water from the Burgess BioPower biomass plant to heat surfaces in the downtown, keeping streets, sidewalks and parking lots free from snow and ice. The project will reconstruct Main and Pleasant streets from Green Square to St. Anne Church, going all the way to the base gravel to install the snowmelt system. Sidewalks, parking lots, two bridges will be rehabilitated or reconstructed and a section of the aging drainage infrastructure will be replaced, as reported by Barbara Tetreault.
Restoration of the Maynesboro barn was completed, an 18-year restoration project of the large, white shingled structure that once housed the Arabian horses imported to the U.S. in the 1920s by W.R. Brown of The Brown Company. Grants and the Berlin and Coos County Historical Society’s revenues covered restoration costs.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster visited Berlin to discuss the Main Street infrastructure project with Mayor Paul Grenier and other city leaders.
September 2022
Printing, peaks
Changes in printing production moved the Berlin Sun to publish weekly on Thursdays.
The road to Mount Washington and near its summit got renewed focus as the state’s Executive Council approved the Cog Railroad Waumbek plan to increase the width of the train platform.
Restoration inside St. Anne Church in Berlin continued.
October 2022
Retail, politics
Ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, Republican and Democratic candidates seeking local, state and national office campaign in Coos County. The Planning Board OK’d the Brown School housing project site plan, moving forward its redevelopment for housing.
A lawsuit addressing how the state funds public education across New Hampshire moved forward.
The Nansen Ski Club received a national award for its work bringing the ski jump back to use.
Good vibes existed as RiverFire festival drew crowds, positivity to Berlin’s waterfront along the Androscoggin River.
The last from a family of merchants said goodbye as Betty Dee Fashions closed at the end of the month after 54 years on Main Street in Berlin.
November 2022
Elections, ecology, ‘Extra Mile’ awards
Coos County voters chose a mixed ticket with streaks of red and blue. Reelected were Gov. Chris Sununu, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, U.S. Rep. Kuster. Hassan defeated Republican candidate Don Bolduc in a race watched by many. District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney won his race over Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard in another closely watched race. Republican Sununu bested Democrat Tom Sherman, M.D. U.S Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat, wins District 2 reelection, defeating Republican newcomer and Trump staffer Karoline Leavitt. Democrat Kuster again elected to represent District 2 in Congress, besting GOP challenger Robert “Bob” Burns.
Locally, elected as state representatives were: Democrats Corinne Cascadden, Henry Noel in District 5, over Republicans Lori Korzen and Justin Hale, a self-declared Free Stater; Eamon Kelley, who won in a recount over John Greer for the District 7 seat, a floterial district; Democrat William Hatch won the District 6 seat over Jakob “Jack” Unger; and in District 6, Republican Arnie Davis was reelected, defeating Democrat Katie Doherty.
Republican Carrie Gendreau defeated Democrat Edith Tucker for the District 1 state Senate seat vacated by Erin Hennessey.
A candidate for Coos County attorney was ordered by the court to have his name removed from the ballot as he was not an attorney and thus not qualified to run. Incumbent John McCormick was re-elected as county attorney.
Meanwhile, Ray Berthiaume, longtime forester, was named the new field specialist at the Coos County extension office in Lancaster:
At a City Council meeting, Berlin honored two entities with an “Extra Mile” award for work benefiting the community: Businessman Mike Caron, plus, the Berlin Youth Hockey organization.
December 2022
Snow, safety
Taxes finished being set in Berlin and Gorham. Property revaluations see rise in home values to the dismay of some owners who will pay higher taxes despite a lower tax rate. Tax deeding of some Berlin properties drew criticism with several tenants needing to find a new place to live.
Safety at school buildings took on continued importance following tragic school shootings earlier in the year and in previous years nationally. Several schools in Coos County, including Berlin, Errol and Lancaster, received security grants to improve building security and safety training.
North Country news icon and publisher John Harrigan died, a writer known for his chronicles of life north of the Notches.
Unfortunate treks in the White Mountain National Forest and mountain climbing continued to take a toll, with a young hiker dying near Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. Tragically, Cog Railroad worker Joe “Eggy” Eggleston slipped and fell to his death from Mt. Willard on Crawford Notch.
