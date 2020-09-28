LIVERMORE — A hiker was killed in a fall at the popular Arethusa Falls in Crawford Notch Saturday. Three friends hiked into the falls with one of the three going ahead on the trail to the top of the falls. When the two others arrived, they discovered the body of their friend. With no cell service, the two ran out the two miles to the trailhead and placed a call from a nearby home.
N.H. Fish and Game received the call around 7 p.m. and responded to the scene with members of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and the Bartlett Jackson Ambulance. Rescuers carried the man out in a litter and arrived at the trail head at about 11 p.m.
Names of the victim and his friends had not been released by Monday afternoon. Fish and Game said additional details will be release once family members are notified.
Arethusa Falls is considered one of the most spectacular waterfalls in New England and a popular fall foliage hike. The height of the falls is estimated at 140 feet according to the Appalachian Mountain Club guidebook.
