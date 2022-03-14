High court rejects appeal in beaten baby case

CONCORD — The N.H. Supreme Court last week upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Roger Dana in the 2016 beating death of his infant daughter in Berlin.
The 48-year-old Dana had appealed his conviction, arguing the trial court allowed inadmissible testimony and erred in its instructions to the jury. He is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
In a ruling released March 10, the court voted unanimously to reject Dana’s request for a new trial, with Chief Justice Gordon McDonald abstaining because he was head of the state Attorney-General’s office when the case was prosecuted.
Two-year-old Madison Dana was in the care of her father on Nov. 26, 2016, while her mother, Ashley Bourque, worked. Madison’s grandfather and his fiancee had left the York Street apartment around 9 a.m. after spending the night and testified Madison was “normal” and did not have any bruising or bleeding.
Around 2:30 p.m., a neighbor reported hearing loud noises and Dana’s voice coming from the next-door apartment. Less than an hour later, Dana called the baby’s grandmother, Pauline Walker, and reported that Madison had fallen off her bunk bed and was dead. Walker called Bourque at work and the two rushed to the apartment. In her testimony, Walker described the baby as being lifeless with cuts and bruises all over her body. She said Dana appeared drunk and was upset.
The police arrived and Madison was taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital where medical personnel worked for two hours to try and save her life. An autopsy ruled the cause of death was head and abdominal injuries. The baby’s body was covered with scrapes and bruises and she had been sexually assaulted.
The defense argued in its appeal that the court had allowed inadmissible evidence on two occasions during the jury trial. Deputy Chief Appellate Defender Stephanie Hausman said the court allowed a witness to testify about a conversation with Walker a day after Madison’s death. Describing Walker as very upset and crying, the witness said during the conversation, Walker said Dana had murdered and beat her granddaughter. The defense argued Walker’s comments were hearsay since Walker was not there when the baby was injured.
In his written opinion, Supreme Court Justice Bassett said the Supreme Court agreed that the testimony was admitted in error but said it found “that the error was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The defense also challenged the lower court’s decision to allow the lead detective to testify that the four primary alternative suspects all had alibi witnesses who accounted for their whereabouts at the time in question. Because the alibi witnesses did not testify, the defense said the testimony was hearsay and Dana had no way to challenge it.
Again, Bassett wrote that any error would be harmless, saying the state had presented “overwhelming evidence of the defendant’s guilt. “
Finally, the defense also took issue with the judge’s instructions to the jury. In his instructions, Coos Supreme Court Justice Peter Bornstein said if the jury found Dana intentionally made a statement or statements that the jury later discovered were false, the jurors could decide whether that showed a “consciousness of guilt.” Bornstein told the jurors it was their decision whether false exculpatory statements indicated consciousness of guilt. The defense proposed a statement that covered all witnesses, pointing out there were discrepancies in other witness testimonies.
Bassett wrote that Bornstein acted within his discretion in rejecting the defense’s version of jury instructions. He said the defense had ample opportunity to present its theory of the crime and in fact had done so in both its opening and closing statements.
