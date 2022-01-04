BERLIN — Local health-care professionals are again sounding the alarm that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 could result in a spike in cases in late January or early February that could cause major disruptions to area businesses and other entities.
Members of the Androscoggin Valley COVID-19 Community Workgroup met last Thursday to go over the most recent updates on the virus. Coos County Family Health Services Chief Executive Officer Ken Gordon discussed with the group how to prepare for what comes next, especially concerning the new omicron variant.
Gordon said Wednesday a record 500,000 new cases were identified in the U.S. and that the COVID storm seemed to be offshore for the North Country, but likely to strike within the next few weeks.
He said with the new variant, the current vaccines appear to offer limited protection from becoming ill and that we may see a lot more sick people in the coming weeks.
“The scope of this may be bigger than anything we have seen previously in terms of public health emergencies,” Gordon said. “The next couple of weeks holds the potential to become disruptive.”
Gordon said while people will be mildly ill thanks to Omicron, far more people will become ill, which could again place strain on the health-care system. He said that the strain could also include businesses and public services as workers are out for some time with the illness.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Brian O’Hearn said current projections show a rapid spike in cases in late January to early February with a following rapid decrease. He said the Omicron variant doesn’t produce a lot of inpatients but does spread rapidly and could be disruptive to schools and hospitals. He said the virus takes people out of the workplace for between five and 10 days, which could create staffing and related issues.
O’Hearn said as of Thursday, Androscoggin Valley Hospital has no positive COVID inpatients.
He said the hospital is still administering monoclonal antibodies. He said the hospital administers REGIN-COV as a monoclonal antibody to those patients with the Delta variant, but that one of the relevant issues with the new Omicron variant is how it is treated, noting that they use a different drug for those with Omicron variant.
O’Hearn said as of Tuesday it was estimated that 18 percent of cases in New Hampshire are of the Omicron variant, but that increases in that variant are coming to New Hampshire.
O’Hearn said the North Country is experiencing a lull at the moment in COVID cases, adding that Memorial Hospital in North Conway is the hot spot in the region at the moment.
He said hospitals in the southern part of the state are still busy, with Manchester seeing another surge in cases last Wednesday.
On the testing front, O’Hearn said positive tests had gone down to as low as 20 percent, but now were around 30 percent.
CCFH Nursing Department Supervisor Valerie Hamel said CCFH had only four positives recently, but that one of the positives was a staff member. She said within the past week, CCFH’s testing clinics have filled up again and that they are seeing a lot of sick people coming through the clinic, but that they were not COVID- or flu-related. She said there appears to be some kind of respiratory virus that is going around.
Hamel said the volume for the immunization clinic is down by half and that they are seeing a decline in the number of people seeking booster shots. She said getting a booster shot is one of the things that can be helpful in resolving the surge that is coming this way, saying that she has a sense this is the calm before the storm.
Berlin Schools Superintendent Julie King said the school has had very few positives over the past week, but that there was an outbreak of sorts with the girl’s hockey team, which had several positive tests, resulting in the program being closed down since Friday, Dec. 23. She said the district got all of the players in for testing last Tuesday and was still awaiting results as of Thursday.
SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler asked about the CDC’s recent recommendations of going down from 10 to five days on isolation and O’Hearn said the issue was really a matter of critical access to resources. He said isolation periods are in part determined by what is necessary for an organization to meet the needs of the public. He said the best approach however is to be conservative and lean toward a longer isolation period where appropriate.
In response to a question from King regarding masking, O’Hearn said a higher quality mask is better with respect to the Omicron variant and that the more layers in a mask, the better, but he also reiterated that wearing a mask was better than not wearing one, adding it was vitally important to help reduce community spread.
