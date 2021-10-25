Grenier touts record, plans for the future

Editor's Note: What follows is the interview conducted last week with mayoral candidate Paul Grenier. Attempts were made to interview candidate Robert Haynes prior to his passing, but due to his medical condition no interview was conducted.
1. Introduction, tell the voters about yourself and why you are running for mayor.
Grenier: My name is Paul Grenier and I reside at 492 Champlain St. I decided after a rather lengthy conversation with my family and friends to run for a seventh consecutive term as mayor. I believe that there is a lot of unfinished business that needs to be taken care of in the city as we finally begin to move out of the funk of the mill closures and Issacson (Structural Steel) closures. There is a real bright future for the city. It looks to me like finally, after a period of struggle and a period of tough management of limited resources that we might be able to finally break out and start redeveloping parts of the city and I want to be a part of that. It was from the ground work that our group and the city management team have laid out; that is why I decided to run for another term.
There are a lot of accomplishments in the city. For the most part the residents are aligned mentally with what we are trying to accomplish. We have gone from a heavy industry where there was 2,800 to 3,000 people working in the paper mills in the 1950s to now in the mills there are 60 people. They have great plans. I want to be part of White Mountain Paper Company’s success. They need somebody with a steady hand that knows the area and knows the politics of the state to help them accomplish their goals so they can be a significant player in our valley.
Concurrently we are working with Burgess Biopower. With the changes in wholesale electric prices I think we can strengthen their position in the marketplace. There are 60 acres of land that are ready for development that I think that would solidify the long-term success of Burgess.
North Country Growers' recent activity, they are finally breaking ground. The future is bright for Berlin. I want to lead the city in its new success.
2. The growth of economic opportunities in Berlin is an issue of major importance to voters. What plans do you have to ensure growth and development for the city of Berlin into the future? Based on these plans, what do you think Berlin looks like 10 years from now?
Grenier: One of the hallmarks of my effort is creating employment opportunities with companies that are 50 employees or less. I think as a community we have learned a very hard lesson of putting all of our employment eggs in one basket and when the bottom of that basket falls out we have had to live with the consequences for the last 15 years. When you develop employment opportunities with businesses with 50 people or less you become a lot less dependent on one driver of business.
Recently, the Biden Administration has made a directive to the Department of Justice as contracts with private prisons get done those inmates will be going to facilities in the Federal Bureau of Prisons that are not currently at capacity. For Berlin that means an additional 300 inmates give or take so that would be more employment opportunities.
When I first became mayor, the city of Berlin was running a 10-11 percent unemployment rate. Today there are more jobs than people and the people who are looking for work can pretty much pick the type of career they want to get in. I personally never thought I’d ever see that day here.
The biggest potential for the city of Berlin is the development of the Route 110 corridor. After working with the NH Department of Transportation for three years to get a deal that I think is favorable to the city we are finally going to extend the urban compact zone to a little west of Jericho Mountain State Park. This is the third negotiated settlement with DOT, the first two were not at all favorable to the community and they were rejected by myself and the city council members as too problematic. I think with the five-year maintenance agreement we have put together with DOT it gives developers plenty of time to put together their proposals.
What will it take from a valuation standpoint to pay for the maintenance of that road? Anywhere from $600,000 to $1 million of new value. Capital expenses will handled by the state and they have agreed to put the 110 corridor on the 10-year plan.
MOMS Jericho owns almost 1,600 acres they want to build a four-season ATV, UTV, snowmobile paradise all on land that was not being used for anything.
Grenier then discussed Bruce Luska and his campground.
Grenier: In his first year of business he was very successful. We have new housing developments with Mr. (Bob) Chapman. I think with the extension of water and sewer to that point they will be able to cut their lot sizes in half and sell more properties.
You have to take a step back and look at what is happening in the real estate market in Berlin. Homes built in the 1920s, 1930s and before have been scooped up by folks from out of the area who have plans to retire in the Berlin area or recreate in the Berlin area they want to use those properties as four-season vacation homes. In doing so they have done a very good job in upgrading these properties.
We have positioned the city to finally have a small building boom to be able to build a brand-new home in Berlin. From a residential property standpoint, there is nowhere to go but up.
Ten years from now I see a hotel on that strip (Route 110), we are close to putting a deal together. I see the ATV, UTV sector bigger, I see small service businesses going on, I see residential properties there.
Jericho corridor could add as much as $80 million to $120 million in property value, it not going to happen overnight.
Berlin has that no one else has. There is a pretty heavy streak of libertarianism it allows folks to develop properties in such a manner where the heavy hand of the city isn’t on their backs. There is a reason these developers wanted the city to extend the urban compact line. The state and their various departments, their permitting process is long expensive and onerous and from the outside looking in, it almost discourages development. We have planning board members who are citizens that want to make sure that developments are done right, done safely and done according to code and don’t infringe on those people who already exist in those areas.
It is an exciting time to be in office in Berlin after managing difficult situations. I temper my response in that I don’t want Berlin to become another North Conway. We have to manage that growth in a manner that we don’t become Coos County’s cardboard box of retail. We need to find niches of businesses that are locally owned and operated. I think we have that potential on Main Street.
I think in the next 10 years you will see buildings on Main Street or occupied in some form of renovation.
3. Infrastructure, including roads, bridges, telecommunications such as broadband, water and sewer access etc., have been brought up recently by residents as issues they are concerned with. What proposals do you have going forward to improve the city’s overall infrastructure. What types of projects in particular need to be done to improve the community’s infrastructure and how can those projects be financed?
Grenier: The Route 110 bypass which was funded eight years ago by bond issues. Those bond issues will be up will be up in Fiscal Year 2026 and that represents about a $600,000 payment we are paying on those bonds. There will be a huge opportunity to redirect those funds and put it into areas with the greatest needs. There are a lot of areas in the city that can be milled and overlaid, but there are a lot of areas in the city where reconstruction is the only viable alternative. Reconstruction of Main Street and Pleasant Street is of vital importance. There have been discussions in the last two to three years about a snow belt system in the city of Berlin. That is the vehicle for us to attract federal funds to rebuild Main Street and Pleasant Street.
Now people who own buildings on Main Street could actually use heat pumps to heat their buildings. Anyone can then upgrade their heating system to save a lot on oil use in the winter time. It is estimated that city would save $150,000 to $200,000 a year just in plow and salt maintenance for the city. That doesn’t quantify the uniqueness of walking up and down an area with no snow and no ice. That in itself is a selling point. We are in discussions with Sen. (Jeanne) Shaheen (D-N.H.) and that proposal is still being looked at. That will allow us to divert resources that need improvements. There are a lot of areas that need attention.
I opposed taking out a bond issue to pay for street improvements while we were paying for first bond.
Waterworks refinanced its debt. Nine years from now they will be debt free. (They are) in that position thanks to Burgess Biopower. Revenue from Burgess goes strictly toward debt service for the waterworks. Same for sewage treatment facility.
For water and sewer they (the water and sewer departments) can handle a good push of growth without additional investment. Both are near top shape.
4. In your opinion, what are some of the other most important issues the city of Berlin is facing, and how do you propose to solve them as mayor?
Grenier: One of the most glaring fallouts of COVID-19 people have changed their attitudes on how they want to work and which jobs they want to work. We are poised to have significant growth in the next 10 years. I think the impediment to that effort is young people who are willing to locate here for the specific jobs that are available. I think some of the best paying jobs are in the trades. Those are all highly skilled trades that are in desperate need in the community. I think we need to as we encourage kids to get formal education in the trades. One of the agreements with Burgess was to get kids into apprenticeship programs. They (those in trade professions) are all making good money. We need to encourage our kids to grab what is available to them. I see that as a glaring flashing light, that is probably the most important issue to me.
I think the opioid crisis and drug abuse are very serious not only in our community but in the state. I think the state Legislature and the attorney general’s office have really shortchanged the counties and municipalities in their agreements in the opioid settlement. Most (settlement money) is going to go to the state even though it is the counties and municipalities that have had to bear the biggest brunt. The opioid settlement should be two-pronged.
They are not disbursing the funds based on the actual expenses on the communities, it is being done on a per-capita basis. So these rural areas that have very little resources that bear the brunt of the crisis are going receive very little money from the state settlement. The state will keep (the funds) for its own uses. It is a slap in the face of citizens of Berlin.
(Police Chief Peter) Morency has been a huge advocate in opposition to how this all came down. Did not do this area any good. No public hearings, pushed in at the last minute through the budget process of which Rep. (Robert) Theberge supported. In essence he supported Berlin getting very little from the settlement. We are going to get crumbs, left to our own devices to deal with this. We were not well served by some in the Legislature that we sent there.
There is this whole idea about state sending vouchers to send kids to private or parochial schools. That siphons funds from public schools. Private and parochial schools can cherry pick their students. Public schools are forced to take kids. This drives cost to taxpayers even more. Theberge supported that. (He) has not worked in the best interest in the city of Berlin.
We have a critical shortage in licensed health-care workers in our area. City and county have to wrap our arms around how government plays a role going forward with the delivery of health-care. Unless we have a huge influx of young people getting into health-care, we are going to have to do things a little differently. We have been watching this train go down the tracks for a long time. In five or six years we are going to be at a tipping point. We want to make sure we can provide services into the future.
Biggest short-term issue is dealing with COVID. If it continues unabated it is going to destroy whatever economy we have built here.
5. Are there any other aspects of your candidacy that we have not talked about that you would like to share at this time?
My life is an open book, I share it freely with people. I have a published phone number. My email address is on the website. I return all phone calls that are made to me. I am a volunteer in a number of areas in the community. I serve on the Notre Dame Arena board of directors. I am a coach in the learn to skate program on Sunday mornings. I have recently gotten into being an assistant coach in the Berlin Youth Hockey Mites division. So I am active in the community.
I donated money last year when Pastor Rob (Haynes) was running his Wednesday meals program. Donated money out of my pocket because I knew there were members in the community in need. I have also worked with the veterans organization to give them pride in the Veterans Park. I was honored for the opportunity to help them. Proud and gratified to do whatever I could to help them. I love Berlin, Berlin is my community. Berlin bleeds through my veins. I was born here, raised here and I am not leaving here. Want to see our community grow.
Grenier had this to add about his opponent Robert Haynes passing:
“We are holding the family, friends and members of Pastor Robert Haynes's congregation in our hearts as they mourn the loss of their loved one. This huge loss is a heartbreaking reminder that we must all take steps to keep the folks in our lives safe and healthy. Please join me in praying for Pastor Haynes's family as they come to grips with their loss."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.