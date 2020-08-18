BERLIN — Mayor Paul Grenier was one of eight mayors across the state to endorse the re-election of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Monday.
Also endorsing Shaheen’s bid for a third term were Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Concord Mayor Jim Bouley, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Dover Mayor Robert Carrier, Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard and Rochester Mayor Caroline McCarley.
Grenier praised Shaheen for her efforts to create jobs and improve the economy of Berlin and the North Country, saying he has seen first hand how she has fought for families in the region.
“She has brought hundreds of jobs and millions of federal dollars to the region and continues to spur economic development and investment through the Northern Border Regional Commission. The federal investments that she has delivered to boost our infrastructure, including the repair of Hutchins Street and the expansion of cell service and broadband, have been a real benefit to the region,” Grenier said.
Other mayors made similar statements about how Shaheen has helped secure funding to create and protect jobs, strengthen local infrastructure and improve veterans care and affordable housing in their communities.
“New Hampshire’s mayors make such a difference for their communities, fighting to improve public schools, protect our local fire departments, and ensure every Granite Stater has a place to call home,” Shaheen said.
The state’s senior senator said she has been advocating in Congress for funding for cities and towns to insure they have the resources they need to support hospitals and health care providers, to keep small businesses afloat and to safely reopen schools.
Shaheen is the first woman in U.S. history to be elected both governor and U.S. senator.
