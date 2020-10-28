BERLIN — Mayor Paul Grenier recently announced that he is endorsing incumbent U.S. Sen. Annie Kuster for re-election, as well as incumbent Executive Councilor Mike Cryans for re-election and Susan Ford for election to state Senate from District 1.
Grenier had previously announced his endorsements for Democrats Joe Biden for president, incumbent Jeanne Shaheen for U.S. Senate and Andru Volinsky for governor.
Kuster (D) has been in Congress since 2012. She faces a challenge from Republican Steve Negron.
In his endorsement of Kuster, Grenier said: “The COVID-19 pandemic hit our economy hard, but Congresswoman Annie Kuster has been with us every step of the way to provide much needed support to us in the North Country.
“Annie has listened to scientists and met with small businesses to ensure we are doing everything we can on the federal, state, and local level to keep our communities safe and to support our businesses.
“She helped deliver more than $4.2 billion to New Hampshire to address COVID and support our frontline workers, small businesses and citizens in need. Congresswoman Kuster has put our communities first in Congress, and I’m so thankful that we have someone as dedicated and knowledgeable as her representing us.”
“I’m honored to receive the support of Mayor Grenier for reelection,” Kuster said. “Mayor Grenier has been a strong leader for Berlin and I am committed to continuing to work with him to support the Berlin community and the North Country.
“The coronavirus pandemic has been a serious challenge for our small businesses and economy, as well as, our health care system. I was proud to advance economic relief for individuals and small businesses and to have supported Mayor Grenier’s efforts to secure personal protective equipment for frontline workers in Coos county. We have made important progress but there is more work to be done, and I am committed to continuing to fight to improve economic opportunity in Berlin and the North Country.”
Sue Ford (D-Easton) currently serves as the state representative for Grafton County’s 3rd district — which includes the towns of Bath, Benton, Easton, Landaff, Orford, Piermont and Warren. She has represented Grafton’s 3rd district from 2008-10 and from 2012 to the present.
In endorsing her state Senate bid, Grenier said: “Few have done more for our students and teachers than Sue Ford. As a state representative and former school administrator, Sue has been a fearless advocate for our public schools.
“From broadband access to basic funding for classroom essentials, I know Sue will lead the fight every single day. Sue works as hard as our students do, and we need her leadership now more than ever. I am very proud to endorse her in her bid for State Senate.”
Ford said: “The best investment we can make in our future is in our schools — and Paul Grenier knows this more than anyone. I’ve watched him lead the charge for Berlin, ensuring that schools there have the resources to provide every student with the education they need to succeed.
“This pandemic has made life even harder on our administrators, teachers, and students. From virtual learning to PPE in our classrooms, they need a voice that will deliver real results for them in Concord.
“I look forward to partnering with Mayor Grenier and other local leaders to ensure that our schools are a top priority as we recover from this pandemic. I am glad that Paul shares the same vision, and I am honored to have his endorsement for State Senate.”
In announcing his support for the re-election of Michael Cryans for another term on the Executive Council representing District 1, Grenier said, “Cryans has proven to be an independent voice representing all of the citizens of the North Country and has made citizen services his main priority.”
District I consists of Coos, Carroll and Grafton Counties along with parts of Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan Counties.
“Cryans has been a full-time, hard-working councilor serving this very large district for the past two years, and he deserves another term,” said Grenier.
