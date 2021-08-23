Gorham to pay FairPoint half-million-dollar settlement

GORHAM — The Gorham select board recognized its obligation and voted unanimously on Wednesday, Aug. 18, to meet the terms of a court-ordered settlement agreement that brought seven years of litigation — from 2013 to 2019 — with Northern New England Company, LLC, aka FairPoint Communications, to a close.
The town will pay $497,914 in two installments: $248,957 on or before Dec. 31, and the same amount on or before Dec. 31, 2022.
Town manager Denise Vallee said that sufficient money has been set aside in a deferred account, allowing the town to make these payments in case its position didn’t prevail.
Chairman Mike Waddell said that some 100 other communities across the state would also be adversely affected by this ruling, which applies to tax years 2011 through 2020. The settlement also erases an abatement application for the 2020 tax year.
FairPoint first challenged both the constitutionality of taxing its poles and conduits and the individual valuation set by city and town assessors back in the 2011-12 tax year, according to Sun reporter Barbara Tetreault. “FairPoint argues in the suit that the (then-new) tax assessment is unconstitutional because it assesses the company’s use of the right of way as well as the poles and conduits which it alleges results in double taxation,” she wrote at the time.
Tetreault also reported that then-former Gorham selectman Waddell made a presentation to the city council, speaking as an employee of George “Skip” Sansoucy of Sansoucy Engineering and Appraisal Service. Local officials, he said, need to be educated on the importance of the utility assessment issue since the state depends heavily on property tax revenues, which makes fairness especially important.
The board met in a brief non-public session to go over details of the FairPoint settlement before reopening its public meeting to take a roll-call vote.
The board also announced that it had successfully negotiated a continuation of an existing property tax valuation with the Portland Pipe Line Corporation and then voted unanimously to accept it.
Very little oil is now being pumped through the company’s pipelines in its right of way, Waddell said.
The assessment for each of the next two years — 2021-2022 — is the same dollar amount as the last three years: $1,980,000. The company did not discuss any plans for future initiatives, but its right of way remains valuable, the chairman said.
The board held a public hearing before voting unanimously to accept a total of $273,284.68 in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act to be made in two payments of $136,642.34: the first this month, and the second in 2022.
The allocation is based on the town’s population, Vallee said.
Expenditures are restricted to four general areas: essential workers; broadband infrastructure; affordable housing; and water and sewer.
The select board has already identified that the town, along with the towns of Shelburne and Randolph, could benefit from the installation of a new telecommunications repeater on Pine Mountain.
The equipment currently in use is obsolete, leaving gaps in service for area police, fire and emergency medical services, selectman Adam White said.
First spending $8,000 of these federal funds could help to determine how much it would cost to replace this equipment, Vallee said.
Grants are not ordinarily available for this type of equipment, Waddell said. Infrastructure needs on the town/community forest, especially on the recent Tinker Brook acquisition, could likely be sought through existing grants programs.
Since the town’s Water and Sewer Department makes up about 20 percent of the town’s overall budget, the Water and Sewer Commission will likely have the opportunity to seek about $26,500 for infrastructure needs in each of two years.
Surprise resignations were also announced by Vallee. Both town clerk/tax collector Carol Porter and part-time deputy Grace LaPierre are stepping down from their respective posts on Oct. 1.
Porter has ably fulfilled her elected duties for nine years and LaPierre has been pulled back into service from retirement more than once, Waddell said.
An ad for both job replacements ran in last Thursday’s Berlin Sun.
Vallee also reported that the town did not receive the sidewalk grant for which it had applied from the Northern Border Regional Commission. This was the second time this grant was turned down, she said. Another grant application will be made to another revenue source, the town manager said.
Ten grants were awarded: Colebrook, $250,000 for sewage wastewater treatment work; White Mountains Community College in Littleton, $350,000; child care needs in Grafton County, $350,000; water lines in Newport, $600,000; Littleton Industrial Development, $210,000; Umbagog Snowmobile Association trail groomer in Errol, $251,076; fiber-optic broadband in the town of Hebron, $991,110; fiber-optic broadband in Sandwich, $840,493 broadband access in the town of Goshen, $500,000; rehab Old Union Hotel in Wakefield to support economic development, $245,000.
There were 34 applicants seeking a total of nearly $19,250,000. Ten projects awarded nearly $4,600,000.
