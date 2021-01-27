By Edith Tucker
GORHAM — The selectmen agreed at Monday evening’s meeting that the 2021 town tax rate would likely rise by nearly $1.00 per thousand.
Chairman Mike Waddell explained the two main reasons behind an expected increase of $266,000 to the town budget’s bottom one: one already in place and the other still being formulated.
As 2020 drew to a close, the board voted 2 to 1 — with Waddell and vice chairman Judy LeBlanc voting “yes,” and selectman Adam White “no” — to maintain a seven-police-officer force, giving the town 24/7 coverage that its residents say they prefer. When Police Chief P.J. Cyr retired, Waddell said the board had been forced to realize that its pay scale had fallen behind today’s more competitive rates.
“With less than six officers, you’re can’t really cover 24/7,“ Waddell said. “Even now, the GPD has only five certified officers, making 24/7 coverage very stressful.”
He hopes, he said, that this particular situation will be soon be cured and there’d be greater stability in the coming year.
Without any animosity, Waddell recalled that White had cast his “no” vote because he thought more money was being spent on the police than the town should spend.
The other expense which the board agreed should be budgeted for now is to make adequate preparations for the full state-mandated revaluation due in 2022. Several commercial property taxpayers are now appealing their assessments and, although reaching a settlement is by far preferred, Waddell said the town is prepared to go before the N.H. Board of Tax & Land Appeals.
“We hire a professional team and take their advice,” Waddell said. “We’re pro-business, and we hope that our in-town businesses thrive, but, nonetheless, we have to tax them at their ‘highest and best use,’ as state law requires.”
The value of the Gorham Motor Inn property, for example, was just settled at $700,000 for three years — 2019, 2020, and 2021 — until the next revaluation kicks in, knocking $56,400 off the total listed on the tax card.
The chairman outlined a process under which George “Skip” Sansoucy, a special purpose assessor of Lancaster, would ensure that all the town’s commercial and utility tax cards are “defensible,” taking into account income, cost and sales. Waddell noted that Sansoucy has been employed by the town for decades.
A town employee will now be tasked with making sure that residential tax cards are kept current and complete. “Right now, KRT does a ‘mass appraisal’ at a cost of about $30 a parcel and only picks out the most obvious things to put on the card,” Waddell explained.
Hiring a town employee to record a greater level of detail in order to truly differentiate one property from another will increase the town’s budget by some $50,000.
The board decided to reduce an addition to a capital reserve account. Members voted 3-0 to ask town meeting to add only $200,000 to the road capital improvement fund this year rather than the anticipated $250,000. This lower amount was the same sum as added last year, LeBlanc noted. The total funds on hand in this account are now $474,651 and, if town meeting votes “yes,” that total will rise to $674,651.
The plans of the new owners of White Mountain Paper Company, formerly the Gorham Paper and Tissue Company, at Cascade are “extremely promising,” Waddell said.
Earlier in the meeting, town manager Denise Vallee said that the paper mill had wired the town of Gorham $597,425.41 in back taxes and interest. A modest $2,615.97 in interest remain in its overdue account. The board voted to abate the full amount, starting White Mountain Paper out with a “zero” balance. Three other small abatements were also taken off the books.
The board extended the governor’s emergency mask ordinance and aligned the town employees’ travel policy into line with the Center for Disease Control.
The board also decided to stick with the current plan of having town meeting at the Gorham Middle/High School gym on March 9.
