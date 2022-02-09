GORHAM — The town of Gorham has hired two new patrol officers.
Karyssa LaChance and Paul J. Cyr were sworn in Thursday at the Medallion Opera House in the Gorham Town Hall, surrounded by friends and family.
LaChance, a recent graduate of Norwich University and Gorham/Berlin resident said, “I was pondering making a career in the military when I took some law enforcement classes at the university. I decided then that law enforcement is what I want to do. so I applied.”
Lachance said she is thrilled about working for her hometown department. She said she will be leaving next week to attend the police academy for 16 weeks but will then return to Gorham for full-time employment once she graduates.
P.J. Cyr, the former Gorham police chief, has been hired as a part-time patrolman. Cyr will fill in on open shifts and for officers on vacation as needed.
Cyr, who retired from law enforcement three years ago, said he was approached by a Gorham police officer who thought Cyr could help the force when it is short-handed.
Cyr said he thought about it. “I thought when I retired my hobbies would take up most of my time, but I have been looking for something else to do. So why not return to the work I loved but now I can just do the work and not have to worry about budgets and scheduling.”
Adam Marsh, the current Gorham police chief said he is looking forward to having Cyr on the force with his local knowledge and years of experience. Cyr said he had a similar situation when he first became chief. Ron Devoid who preceded Cyr as chief returned to the Gorham force as a part-time patrolman.
“It really worked out for me as I had his experience and knowledge to help,” Cyr said.
The occasion was also a first for new Town Clerk Marie Demers as this was the first time she had sworn in someone in her official capacity as town clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.