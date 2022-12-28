GORHAM — The town has a new tax rate, a rate lower than the two previous years.
At an emergency meeting on Dec. 22, town officials set $24.25 per $1,000 assessed property valuation as the 2022 rate.
The 2022 tax rate breakdown, per Cindy L. Cole, Gorham tax collector/municipal agent: $8.58 municipal; $2.99 county; $11.72 local education; and .96 state education.
The tax rate for 2020 was $31.85 and for 2021 it was $35.60, Cole said in an email.
As is the case with the neighboring city of Berlin, the tax rate is lower in Gorham in 2022 than in 2021 and 2020. Berlin's 2022 tax rate is $27.26 per $1,000 assessed property valuation. Berlin's rate per $1,000 property valuation was $36.54 in 2021 and $35.93 in 2020.
Meanwhile, the tax rates for nearby Coos County towns and their breakdowns include:
Dummer: $16.80 per $1,000 assessed property valuation: $5.16 municipal; $3.43 county; $1.26 state education; $6.95 local education.
Errol: $13.15 per $1,000 assessed property valuation: $4.38 municipal; $4.44 county; $1.31 state education; $3.02 local education.
Milan: $20.37 per $1,000 assessed property valuation: $3.62 municipal; $4.03; $1.17 state education; $11.55 local education.
Randolph: $16.92 per $1,000 assessed property valuation: $6.09 municipal; $3.88 county; $1.31 state education; $5.64 local education.
Shelburne: $15.28 per $1,000 assessed property valuation: $$5.08 municipal; $3.13 county; $1.06 state education; $6.01 local education.
To see a list of completed 2022 tax rates, go online to: revenue.nh.gov. As of Dec. 27, Gorham’s rate is not on that list, an indication of the need for the emergency meeting. Officials with the state’s Department of Revenue Administration had fewer employees working for the DRA, which created a backlog, as noted at an earlier Berlin City Council meeting.
