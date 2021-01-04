GORHAM — The selectmen reached several key budget decisions at their Wednesday night meeting, Dec. 30, in preparation for their first virtual meeting on Jan. 7 with the town’s elected budget committee.
They voted unanimously to give most town employees a 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment in the proposed 2021 budget. The spreadsheet from which they worked had two choices: 1½ percent or 2 percent. Chairman Mike Waddell noted that benefits for Social Security and SSI beneficiaries will increase 1.3 percent in 2021. The lower amount would total $18,246,and the approved higher COLA, $23,670.
The selectmen also officially ratified a new three-year union contract for police and dispatch, that the union must also ratify. The proposed pay increases for police are $1 an hour for 2021, $0.75 an hour for 2022, and $0.50 an hour for 2023. Proposed increases for dispatch are: $0.50 an hour for 2021, $0.40 for 2022, and $0.30 for 2021. There are also other changes, noted town manager Denise Vallee in an email exchange.
Last month, the selectmen agreed to pay 10 public works department employees $50 a week for up to 28 weeks for being on call during the snowplowing and cleanup season.
The selectmen reviewed the town’s benefit package and voted to go to a new health insurance policy as of July 1, 2021, that they believe will not only cost less for both the town and its employees but also continue good coverage.
The policy will remain with HealthTrust, but will switch from an HMO plan, currently Anthem Access Blue 15, to a new Site of Service Plan, Anthem Access Blue Site of Service. Both plans have a $40 co-pay to see a specialist; a co-pay for a regular office visit will rise from $15 to $20. The prescription plan will change from $10/$20/$45 for both pharmacy and mail order to $10/$20/$40 for pharmacy and $10/$40/$70 for mail order.
“This is a more consumer-based plan than what we have had in the past,” Vallee explained. “Town employees will now have to ensure that the medical providers they use are in the SOS (site of service) network. For certain services, if their providers are in the network, then there will be no deductible. For a single plan, effective on July 1, the cost will decrease from $827.29 a month to $749.63 a month, which is a monthly savings of $77.66. The plan deductibles remain the same: $1,000 for a single, $2,000 for a two-person and $3,000 for a family.
Summing up the change, Vallee said, “All town employees, including police, will no longer be covered by Anthem Blue 15/40IPDED on July 1, but will be covered by Anthem Blue Site of Service 20/40IPDED which, as noted, includes a a prescription plan change.
Director of Finance and Administrator Kathy Frenette researched the various local health-care options available and explained their pros and cons, including price, to Vallee and the board.
The board voted unanimously to contract with CAI Technologies of Littleton for much-needed overlay fixes for online maps. The town will pay $12,000 a year for three years for a total of $36,000, but all its work will be completed in 2021.
Selectmen Judy Leblanc was reluctant to spend any tax money that could be delayed, given everyone’s concern that town revenue would drop.
Waddell made the case that the possibility of new development, possibly fueled by proposed zoning changes, could make ease of using online maps an important element in investors’ decision-making.
Town Clerk-Tax Collector Carol Porter was unsuccessful in raising her level of compensation in 2021 to an even higher level than tentatively budgeted. Her recommended 2021 wage adjustment remains at $2,500, split between her dual responsibilities. Her annual salary is now $47,858 and, if approved by town meeting, will rise to $50,358.
The board voted to follow Vallee’s recommendation to “right-size” the Department of Public Works by retaining two town employees — one part-time and one full-time — to handle the trash bins behind the town’s garbage truck. Only one employee, however, will work on recycling pickups on Thursdays and Fridays.
The board approved encumbering — setting aside unspent town funds for a special purpose as first appropriated by town meeting — a total of $44,833. Because of COVID-19, none of the $10,000 designated at the 2020 town meeting for the Fourth of July committee was spent, and now that sum will be used in 2021 for the town’s celebration on the Common.
The selectmen were not able yet to come up with its recommended bottom line. The tallies for its proposed legal and assessing budget require consultations with the professionals who take on some very specific tasks to defend the town.
The board began its public session by discussing the public library budget. Two trustees — Clare Fox and Paul Bousquet — along with Library Director Shannon Buteau presented their proposed budget, although without including any salary increases, pending the selectmen determining the town’s cost-of-living increase.
Currently, the director earns $33,600 a year and assistant director Katelyn Sirois, $23,320. They, plus the custodian, collectively receive $35,858 in benefits.
Despite COVID-19, the library continues to play an important role in the cultural life of the town, offering curbside pickup of books and materials, remote programs that have included weekly story hours and STEM activities, and children’s activity bags plus responding to reference questions, the director said.
Some in-person hours have been offered during the year, and both staff and trustees pay close attention to CDC guidelines. The library staff, for example, follows an elaborate sanitizing and quarantine regimen for all materials that library patrons return.
A sum of $5,000 is sought to add to its capital reserves to prepare for when a new heating system will have to installed. The library will turn back all its 2020 unspent monies.
In order to cover the increases in telephone, electricity and internet, less will be budgeted for new books and other materials that circulate. Downloadable electronic book use has increased this year by 18 percent. The library is fortunate to have on hand $81,400 in the Murphy Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.