Town elections are on Tuesday, March 9, and I am again running for the position of selectman. I, first of all would like to thank everyone for their support over the past three years and hope that you will continue to support me through the next three years.
The past three years have been a challenge with a tax rate of $36.51/$1,000 property valuation in 2018. This was initially my motivation for my interest in the position on the board of selectman. Since then, the tax rate has been reduced by $4.66/$1,000. This has been accomplished without reducing the services the taxpayers want and expect. With the cooperation of department heads we were able to stabilize the department budgets and improve on the existing services.
Another challenge facing the town is economic development. The goal was to implement incentives to attract businesses to locate here in Gorham. When you rode up and down Main Street in 2018, what you saw were commercial locations empty. Today when you take that same ride you will see an array of new small businesses with more in various stages of development.
On the residential side of the coin, we have seen an uptick in sales and families wanting to relocate here. My goal on this front is to continue to support and work towards economic and recreational development. It is a struggle to balance the interests of all who live and visit here but we continue to strive towards that end.
There are many more issues that need to be addressed and problems to be solved but I think that we have a team in place that is up to the challenge. It is a team effort from the board of selectman to the town manager to the department heads.
I am hoping you will support me in my efforts to remain a part of this exceptional team.
