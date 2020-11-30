Gorham’s overall 2020 tax rate set at $31.85
By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — The overall 2020 tax rate is $31.85 per $1,000 vaulation, representing a decrease of $1.92 from the 2019 overall rate.
In the two years since 2018, the overall rate has decreased by $4.66.
The Gorham selectmen ratified the municipal rate of $12.03 at their Monday, Nov. 23, meeting. The town tax went down by exactly $1 since last year.
The combined local and state education tax is $15.11, down by $1.15 since last year.
The county rate of $4.71, reflects an increase of 23 cents since 2019.
“The second half tax bills went out in the mail today (Nov. 23) and will be due by Dec. 28,” said town manager Denise Vallee.
In other action, the selectmen voted 3-0 to adopt the change recommended by Police Chief Adam Marsh to substantially reduce the fine schedule of the winter parking ban ordinance.
The chief explained that he had been surprised to see that the town’s fees were truly punitive: $100 for a first offense; $200 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense.
The newly adopted fee schedule is $10 for the first offense, $25 for the second and $50 for all subsequent offenses.
To help prevent repeat offenders, the selectmen also changed the wording of the towing and removal rules: “The vehicles found in violation … of the first and second offense may be removed at the discretion of the Police Department. Vehicles found in violation of the third and subsequent offense will be removed by the P.D.”
Both removal and storage costs are paid by vehicles owners. One of the purposes of the winter parking ban is to help facilitate efficient snow removal, and providing the Gorham Police Department discretion should help achieve this goal, the chief said.
Brian Ruel, president of the Presidential Range Riders Snowmobile Club, discussed the snowmobile route map on the telephone with the board. He and board members discussed parking and access points that allow snowmobilers to reach local businesses and services. Ruel emphasized that Corridor 19, a through route, allows riders to avoid using Main Street sidewalks.
Katie Lamb of the North Country Council, the regional planning commission, discussed the final draft of the parking study report in a Zoom meeting. The full report is available on the town’s website, gorhamnh.org.
In Spring 2020 the town requested the North Country Council’s assistance in performing a study of parking to inform planning of the town’s parking in its downtown, Lamb said.
From July to October, the council studied parking in downtown Gorham. The four-month-long study from July to October included a parking inventory, parking utilization counts, public input and analyses and review of existing plans and potential projects.
“This final report provides information and guidance to the Town of Gorham regarding parking in the downtown area. This report includes potential short-term strategies that the Town administration could implement in the near future, as well as more significant projects and policy changes for which longer term budgeting, additional public engagement, and/or the use of warrant articles may be more appropriate,” the report reads. “Nothing in this report represents a final decision by the Town of Gorham to spend money or implement a project. Ultimately the Town administration and residents must decide which projects and strategies are most important to implement.”
The report includes four locally created vision statements: 1) public parking in downtown Gorham will be easily navigated by all users; 2) public parking will be safe, accessible and meet the needs of residents, visitors, businesses and patrons; 3) The town will monitor and be responsive to changes in parking needs and 4) parking will be structured to support a safe environment for pedestrians and cyclists.
Downtown Gorham has a total estimated number of 1,414 parking spaces. Of these, 1,167 are found off-street and 247 on-street. The ratio of public vs. private parking spaces is close to 50-50, with 726 spaces considered public and 688 spaces private.
The town manager, department heads and elected officials will look to see what next steps should be taken, including adding clarifying signs to various public parking spaces. Chairman Mike Waddell asked Vallee to send copies of the report to SAU 20, since two lots are owned by the district.
The selectmen voted 3-0 to accept an on-call policy for the 10 full-time men who work for the Gorham Public Works Department in recognition of their obligation to respond to winter maintenance call-outs.
Under this new policy that was patterned after those adopted by many other nearby communities, these employees will receive a weekly stipend of $50 a week following the second full week of November through the second full week of April, given certain conditions.
A call-out call must be returned within 15 minutes of its being made or it will be considered forfeited, including that week’s stipend.
In addition, the town may choose to extend the duration of the call-out stipend payment period in part or entirely if the winter season either begins early or ends later than the above-stated dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.