GORHAM — The selectmen held their first of several budget review sessions on Monday, Dec. 7, to prepare to meet with the town budget committee in the weeks leading up to the March 9, 2021 town meeting.
The trio first met for nearly an hour with Police Chief Adam Marsh who spoke remotely and could be seen and heard on town manager Denise Vallee’s laptop.
Lt. Jimmy Willhoite, who was sworn in last month, attended the meeting in person.
Marsh presented a police department budget that is based on seven full-time police officers. There are now six officers on payroll, but the department’s full-time roster stood at only four at one point this year.
The proposed 2021 budget to pay for the seven full-time positions calls for spending slightly over $400,500, up nearly $63,600 over the 2020 budget.
The chief also plans to have part-time officers covering 16 hours a week at $23.19 an hour, providing needed overlap plus enforcement of state ordinances for ATVs using the town’s streets and off-road trails.
Every officer must receive eight hours of training each year, and the state Legislature could increase that requirement, Marsh said.
New hires must also spend time learning the department’s internal requirements. There should, however, be a reduction in overtime costs.
The police union, with whom the town has negotiated a new tentative contract, has agreed to remove one holiday. Other expenses associated with bringing the force up to the size at which it has been for the bulk of the past two decades includes benefits, uniforms and ballistic vests.
The specifics of the department’s proposed capital budget are still being worked out, but no new cruiser is scheduled for purchase.
Having attorney Wendy Roberts of Whitefield provide prosecution services has worked out well, Marsh said, and the same dollar amount — $10,800 — is proposed for 2021 as this year.
Fire/EMS Chief Philip Cloutier reported to the selectmen that he had surveyed the per-hour pay rates in nearby communities.
He found that full-time EMTs in Lancaster and at the 45th Parallel EMS in Colebrook are paid considerably more than in Gorham, which is on the low side and recommended that the rate be increased.
Pay adjustments were made for paramedics by then-Chief James Watkins a couple of years ago and are more in line with other surveyed communities.
The selectmen did not act on the chief’s recommendations but apparently will do so when the department’s final review takes place.
Cloutier said that he has made the decision about which ambulance will best meet the department’s needs. “It’s a good safe product,” he said, noting that there is a nine-months order period before that the $202,000 vehicle will be ready for delivery, paid for primarily from capital reserves.
Town Manager Denise Vallee reported that a foundation has stepped up to fund the $16,000 cost of developing and preparing wayfinding signs for the town’s growing recreational/mountain biking activities. The effort is part of officially branding the town as “Bike-Friendly.”
Kristen Scobie of Persimmon Consulting LLC of Lancaster served as the match go-between, the town manager said.
Vallee also announced that despite his having to work within the restrictive COVID-19 guidelines, Parks & Recreation Department Director Jeff Stewart organized a very successful week-long Festival of Trees at which slightly over $7,000 was raised to help defray municipal costs.
Vallee said that Northeast Snowmobile Rentals donated $1,390 to buy 27 more Main Street banners, adding to the limited number the town already owned.
Now cheerful four-season royal blue and bright yellow welcome banners will line the thoroughfare, she said.
The brackets installed by the Gorham Randolph Shelburne high school last June to honor 2020 graduates will make this project feasible.
