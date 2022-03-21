GORHAM — The March artist of the month at Three Sisters Art Gallery in Gorham is 13-year-old Gianna Pizzuto. Gianna is an eighth-grader at Gorham Middle School. Pizzuto said she became interested in art by watching other artists paint on YouTube and other videos on the internet.
Gianna said she liked to work with mosaics and painting on canvas mostly.
“I use mostly oils; I don’t like watercolors,” she said.
Gianna was a student at the Jackson Art Studio & Gallery in Jackson and has done some work with Deidre Blais at Three Sisters.
“I am not as involved in art right now as I was,” Gianna said. “Right now, I am more interested in outdoor sports like fishing and hiking. I like sports, too. I play soccer, softball and basketball. I hope to be playing hockey real soon.”
Blais said, “Gianna, was really interested in showing her work in the group youth art show I had planned in January, but when that proved too big for my space, I decided to feature individuals every month and Gianna was the first one I called. I will feature other artists in the coming months.”
Gianna’s artwork is on display for the month of March at Seven Sisters Gallery 32 Exchange St. in Gorham on Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
