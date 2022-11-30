Teacher Kelly Ruppel, left, and Rylan Cheshier

Teacher Kelly Ruppel, left, and Rylan Cheshier survey the mat which serves as the basis for a FIRST LEGO League robotics challenge.

GORHAM — The Gorham Middle School “Pawbots”and the Gorham High school “Chickenburgers” will be the only FIRST LEGO League robotic teams from north of the Notches participating in the state competition in Windham this weekend. The two teams made the qualifying competition during the earlier qualifying matches in Wolfeboro in November.

Kelly Ruppel, Gorham Middle school teacher, said the program is developed by FIRST LEGO League. As noted on its website, firstlegoleague.org, “guides youth through STEM learning and exploration at an early age.” STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The organization was founded in 1998 by FIRST Founder and New Hampshire entrepreneur Dean Kamen and the owner of LEGO Group, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen of Denmark.

