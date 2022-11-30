GORHAM — The Gorham Middle School “Pawbots”and the Gorham High school “Chickenburgers” will be the only FIRST LEGO League robotic teams from north of the Notches participating in the state competition in Windham this weekend. The two teams made the qualifying competition during the earlier qualifying matches in Wolfeboro in November.
Kelly Ruppel, Gorham Middle school teacher, said the program is developed by FIRST LEGO League. As noted on its website, firstlegoleague.org, “guides youth through STEM learning and exploration at an early age.” STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The organization was founded in 1998 by FIRST Founder and New Hampshire entrepreneur Dean Kamen and the owner of LEGO Group, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen of Denmark.
FIRST LEGO League issues its challenge to students via a mat. On the mat are different challenges and codes and tasks the robots must complete and each year it is a different theme. Along with the mats are the robot kits that need to be assembled and the code with which to program the robots.
“This year’s theme,” said Ruppel, “is energy.”
The students have to build the robots then code the robot to complete different missions. Students also complete an innovation project.
“One group chose nuclear power, another chose power distribution, said Ruppel.
The cooperation between the teams crosses the school’s grade levels — the high school team helps the middle school and the student teams go back and forth and support each other.
“It can be intimidating to come from little Gorham and then compete in these big events,” she said.
Ruppel explained the steps taken to get to where the Gorham teams are today.
“We put in for the grant to buy the robots and the coding and the mat
and the entry fees. We got seven robots and the high school team got another seven. It is a new kit that just came out,” she said.
Ruppel works with two teams, one with three students and another team composed of two members. “High school is a whole different level — they have to build everything from scratch.”
The students must go before three judges to present their plan. The judges ask them questions about how their plan will be put together and put into practice.
The students have two-and-a-half minutes to complete all the challenges on the mat when they are competing. They have 15 challenges or missions to complete and are awarded points on the completion of those challenges. At the Nov. 15 competition, Gorham High schoolers Cam Santy and Ian Laflamme won the Judges Award.
“Originally all the North Country schools got together and competed at White Mountains Community College,” Ruppel said. That multi-school competition stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gorham teams tested their skills in another geographic area.
“Last year we decided to do the competition to see if we could qualify. This year we are doing it again and we have three teams — two from the middle school and one from the high school. We went down to Wolfeboro, and we were able to qualify,” she said.
The Gorham teams all finished in the top four spots, and qualified to go to the state competition in Windham on Saturday, Dec.3. The Gorham teams will compete against the top 20 teams in the state.
