GORHAM — The annual Gorham 4th of July festival has been cancelled for this year. Billed as the longest July 4th celebration in the state, the festival stretches out over five days and includes a parade, fireworks, amusement rides, duck race, vendors, and concerts.
In a joint release, the town of Gorham and the Gorham 4th of July Committee said they had made the difficult decision to cancel the event for 2020.
“Based on the unknown future of stay-at-home orders and the importance of the health of our citizens and visitors we feel it is in everyone’s best interest,” the release stated.
Noting that many people look forward to the annual celebration, the release said it hopes to see everyone in 2021. It also said it is planning a home decorating contest for this July 4th.
The Gorham 4th celebration falls a similar decision to cancel this year’s Jericho ATV Festival, scheduled for July 31-Aug.1. The Androscoggin Valley Chamber and the Androscoggin Valley ATV Club said the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 made it hard to get commitments from vendors and ATV manufacturers.
The 2020 summer season at Barry Conservation Camp at York Pond in Milan has also been cancelled. New Hampshire 4-H operates the camp through the UNH Cooperative Extension to educate youth and connect them with the outdoors.
“The current situation is making it impossible for us to meet some very basic legal requirements necessary to operate the camp including physician documentation for campers and staff confirming that they are healthy and prepared for the rigors of camp. Some people can’t even get appointments with their primary care providers right now,” said the Camp Director Larry Barker of UNH Extension.
“This is sad for all of us—the campers, our dedicated staff, and the many public and private supporters of camp,” Barker continued. “But Barry Camp will endure because of the shared belief in the opportunities this camp brings to kids from all of those who know and love it.”
