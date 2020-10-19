By Edith Tucker
GORHAM — The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, the town of Gorham and the Appalachian Mountain Club used the Zoom platform on Thursday evening, Oct. 15, to celebrate the town’s official designation as the 48th Appalachian Trail Community. Gorham and Hanover are the only designated communities in the Granite State.
The A.T. Community program was created by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy to recognize communities that promote and care for the trail. Working with its partners, the program supports communities that play an important role in advocating for the 2,193-mile-long A.T. that runs from Maine to Georgia.
The program draws attention to the Appalachian Trail as a significant local and national asset as well as an international icon.
Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee served as the hour-long celebration’s master of ceremonies. She said she regretted that the program originally planned for March 27 at the Medallion Opera House had had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that neither its content nor spirit had been reduced by the half-year delay.
Select board and Conservation Commission Chair Mike Waddell acknowledged that in 2014 the then-select board had recognized the value of this designation but that the follow-up had stuttered to a halt as more immediate issues took center stage.
Waddell credited the collaborative efforts of Vallee and planning board member Jeff Schall in completing the A.T. Community application process.
Sally Manikian of Shelburne, the Vermont and N.H. representative for The Conservation Fund, Wadell noted, had revived the idea while she was working with town committees and outside funding sources to help complete a 2,000-acre addition to the town forest.
“’Gorham is a town where trails begin,’ is now the town’s motto,” Waddell added. As tourism has replaced the Androscoggin Valley’s long-dominant mill economy, its trails — both motorized and non-motorized — have become significantly more important to its identity and its economy, he said.
Waddell read a letter of congratulations from Gov. Chris Sununu, who when a young man was a thru-hiker on the A.T.’s long traverse.
“Tonight, we celebrate the designation of Gorham as the 48th official Appalachian Trail Community,” wrote Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in a letter read by her North Country representative Chuck Henderson of Conway. “This recognizes Gorham’s long tradition as a host for the thousands of thru-hikers on the A.T.
“Within New Hampshire’s rapidly growing outdoor recreation market, Gorham has earned its tagline: ‘the Basecamp for Grand Adventure.’ With its proximity to the Presidential Range, rivers and streams, trails for family walks, challenging ridgetop hiking, rock- and ice-climbing, as well as road and mountain biking, this one town that has it all. Gorham also has a community culture of protecting the A.T., the longest hiking-only footpath in the world and welcoming to those it brings to its door.”
Appalachian Trail Conservancy Regional Director Hawk Methany (pronounced Meth-knee) who oversees the A.T. from Pennsylvania to the peak of Mount Katahdin, including New Hampshire’s 160 miles, said he knows the area well, having lived in Randolph, Shelburne, and Camp Dodge at Pinkham Notch. “I’m looking forward to seeing the distinctive Appalachian Trail Community signs hanging in town.”
The permanent White Mountain National Forest Supervisor Derek J.S. Ibarguen also reminisced about the days when he lived in Gorham while engaged as a U.S. Forest Service seasonal employee, working out of the Androscoggin Ranger District’s headquarters in Gorham and his pleasure in being back on the nearly 800,000- acre forest that includes acreage in both New Hampshire and Maine.
Wendy Janssen, superintendent of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail for the National Park Service, discussed the “power of place and partnerships.”
Retired U.S. Forest Service forester David Govatski of Jefferson, who has red-lined or hiked all 1,440 miles of trails described in the Appalachian Mountain Club's “White Mountain Guide,” outlined some of the A.T.’s regional history.
Keynote speaker Jeffrey Ryan of Maine, the author of “Blazing Ahead: Benton MacKaye, Myron Avery, and the Rivalry that Built the Appalachian Trail,” discussed the creation of the A.T. in the context of the effort to connect individual out-and-back trails by creating a system of trails that would be sustainable over time.
MacKaye (pronounced Mc-Kai), Ryan said, understood the spiritual value of walking in the woods as well as the economic benefits of developing a long-distance trail where thru-hikers would require supplies, lodging and services, all of which would create jobs.
The ceremony, which included signing a proclamation, was bookended by fiddler and violin-maker Paul Cormier of Randolph and the Fleur des Lis.
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy was founded in 1925 by volunteers and federal officials working to build a continuous footpath along the Appalachian Mountains. A unit of the National Park System, its mission is to protect, manage and advocate for the Appalachian National Scenic Trail.
