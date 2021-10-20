GORHAM — The rain held off until late on Saturday, allowing Gorham’s Homecoming festivities to go off this past weekend without a hitch as two deceased former Gorham Middle and High School staff members, Wayne King and Bernice Bilodeau, were recognized during the event.
Friday night, a masked crowd of students and faculty members marched down Main Street in Gorham and then down Route 16 to Libby’s Field for the Friday evening homecoming festivities.
The senior class won the best float contest with the Dunkin’ Donuts-themed float, while the juniors took second place with their McDonald’s themed float.
On Saturday, both Gorham teams picked up wins in their homecoming contests (see related story, page 15).
As part of the games Saturday, both winning teams were presented with trophies created by two Gorham High seniors in honor of King and Bilodeau.
According to Gorham Booster Club President Lynn Leclerc, students Teagan Leclerc and SungNam Montanaro created the trophies as part of their senior class projects.
Both King and Bilodeau were honored as part of the parade and events Saturday including the trophy presentations following both games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.