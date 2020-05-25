Gorham Fire prevents car fire from expanding into nearby woods

PINKHAM NOTCH — Quick action by Gorham Fire and EMS Friday afternoon prevented a car fire from spreading into the nearby woods. Fire officials said the existing dry conditions created the potential for a sizeable wildland fire.
The fire department received a call shortly before 5 p.m.. reporting a car fire on Route 16 near the Wildcat Ski Area and informed the fire had spread into the adjacent woods. Gorham firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading. The vehicle was a total loss but the forest fire was contained to less than half an acre.
Mutual aid on scene included Shelburne and Randolph Fire Departments along with N.H. Forestry units and White Mountain National Forest crews. Randolph and Shelburne fire departments also provided town coverage while Gorham units were tied up on scene.
