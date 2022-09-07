GORHAM — A complaint about a tent campground at the Libby House hostel recently brought the issue before the planning board.
The Libby House barn is a famous hiking hostel attracting distance hikers, especially those doing the Appalachian Trail. The town recently received a call about tents set up on east side of the Libby House.
Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza said when he and Fire Chief Phil Cloutier checked out the Libby House, they found a small campground outside with 10 tents set up on the lower end of the property.
Scarinza said a check of the town’s files to see what was historically permitted at the site and what maximum capacity has been set found little paperwork about past approvals and permits.
Scarinza said he told the owners the issue of the campground needed to come before the planning board to figure out what was historically permitted. So, the issue was placed on the August planning board agenda for discussion.
Owners Paul Stream and Robert Macy explained that there are 14 beds on the second floor of the barn for hikers. When the capacity of the barn is filled, the overflow is allowed to set up tents and stay outside. The two said the previous owner advised them that was the practice.
“We don't let people just come in and set up a tent. It's only just for overflow when the 14 beds are full,” Macy said, adding that it generally happens during busy seasons in June and July. With another hostel closed, he said the Libby House has picked up a few more hikers than anticipated.
The owners said the tenters are not allowed to have a grill or any fire. All have access to the kitchen area in the barn as well as the bathroom in the barn and a portable potty outside. Macy said they can use the bathroom in the Libby House if needed. He said they strictly enforce a 9 p.m. noise curfew and said as a result have not received any noise complaints from their neighbors or the town.
Planning board member Rueben Rajala noted in the past, people have been caught camping up by the airport or crossing the railroad trestle to camp on the island.
“Personally, I'd rather see them accommodated at a property like this with the hostel and with facilities then to push people out into those other areas around town,” he said.
Planning Board consultant Tara Bamford recommended treating the property as a minor site plan review. The owners would present a sketch and a written description that the board would review.
Board Chair Paul Robitaille said he liked the idea. He said the owners could come and answer all the board’s questions about capacity and what’s allowed. He said the board could make sure water and sewer facilities are adequate. The questions and answers would be recorded and he said they would not run into the same situation again.
The owners said they thought a minor site plan review was fair and thanked the board.
The board agreed to allow the Libby House and barn to operate as it is for the remainder of the season and then come before the board with a minor site plan application in 2023.
