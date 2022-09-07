GORHAM — A complaint about a tent campground at the Libby House hostel recently brought the issue before the planning board.

The Libby House barn is a famous hiking hostel attracting distance hikers, especially those doing the Appalachian Trail. The town recently received a call about tents set up on east side of the Libby House.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.