ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — My adventure with the COVID-19 vaccination process began the same as everyone else in my age group on Jan. 23 when people 65 and over were advised to apply for an appointment on the CDC Vaccine Administration Management System website by the state of New Hampshire.
I went online to register for an appointment for myself and my wife, Kathy.
I started online at about 9 a.m. At first, I could not find any available appointments closer than Littleton.
In frustration, I gave up and left my Gorham house to do some errands. I knew that vaccine doses were going to be distributed at the former Brown School in Berlin.
On my way home in my car, I called Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier to ask if that information was true. He was home and replied over the phone that it was true and went to the VAMS website and told me that Androscoggin Valley Hospital was listed.
When I returned home about 10:30 a.m. I tried again. At first, I put in the location search 10 miles and again nothing showed. I put in 25-mile radius and still nothing in Berlin.
I then put in a 100-mile radius and Androscoggin Valley Hospital showed with appointments available. All these years, I thought AVH was 10 miles from my home so I was surprised to learn that it really is 100 miles. I do not know how I could have been so mistaken all this time.
I proceeded through the application and the earliest appointment I could find was at Androscoggin Valley Hospital (Brown School) for Friday, Feb. 12, at 1:10 p.m. I submitted the application and almost immediately received a confirmation of that appointment. Along with a QR code to bring to the appointment. After that, it was just waiting for the day to arrive.
In the meantime, I received emails from friends all over the county, some of who had a wonderful experience and others who did not.
Some friends who signed up at Littleton Hospital had their appointments canceled, only to have their appointment rescheduled.
One couple in Albany could only find an appointment at AVH for late May. They could not understand why they could not find an appointment at Memorial Hospital in Conway.
On the day of the appointment, I was nervous as my memories of the Salk polio vaccine when I was in grade school came flooding back.
I am not new to vaccines having had measles, shingles, flu and pneumonia shots over the years. I received a notice via email from VAMS the morning of the appointment with a QR code advising me of my appointment that afternoon.
Kathy and I traveled to Berlin for our appointment at Brown School. We were early. I did not check the mileage, but it was not 100 miles.
We were greeted at the entrance by a nurse and a police officer. The nurse took our temperatures (94.6) and crossed our names off the list of appointments.
Then we were led into another classroom where we checked in at a desk and went over the vaccine how it works and its possible side effects. Copies of our driver’s licenses and Social Security cards were taken — the license for identification and the Social Security card for payment. Again, we were marked off the check list. Medicare part B is paying 100 percent for the COVID-19 vaccine.
We were then led into the classroom where the vaccines were administered. Part of the room was a waiting room with socially distanced seating, the other half had privacy screens set up and behind that a long row of tables where you were again checked on the computer before you were given the vaccine.
Kathy went through and received the vaccine without a problem but for some reason my name disappeared from the computer while the nurse looked at it and then all the computers went down. Someone went for an IT technician and the glitch was cleared within a few minutes and I received the vaccine painlessly.
We were then handed a timer (like a restaurant timer) which the nurse scheduled for the time to wait until you could leave.
Kathy’s was for 10 minutes while mine was for 30 minutes as I am allergic to penicillin.
After the timer went off, I returned the timer to the person at the desk and she wrote out my appointment for my next dose a month away in March.
On the way out, we were given a fact sheet with instructions for the next appointment including side effects to look for and who to contact in case of complications.
We were also given a sheet on how to register for V-Safe on our smart phone. Once registered, V-Safe sends health periodic check-ins, starting once a day for the first week, then once a week for five weeks.
The text asks you how you are doing with various questions that should take about five minutes to fill out.
It will also remind you of your next appointment.
Once you receive your second dose the process will start again. After a six-week period of check-ins, the app will contact you after three months then six months and then 12 months for check ins.
Just like clockwork the app rang in on my smart phone text at 2 p.m. on Saturday. It first asked if I was the right person, then asked if I had any pain in my arm? I said yes; the app then gave me choices from mild to severe. I answered mild. Then the app asked me if I had missed work or if I needed to see a doctor. I said no. Then the app gave a list of known symptoms of the COVID-19 virus and asked if I had any of those? I said no, then I submitted it and the app thanked me. I should hear from it at the same time tomorrow.
We recognized nearly all the staff at the location as the 16 staff people are split evenly from Coos County Family Health and Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
“As far as I know this is the only place where the vaccine distribution center is done in a partnership between the local hospital and the local community health center,” said Coos County Family Heath Services CEO Ken Gordon.
“We vaccinated 140 people the first week, 197 the second week, and will do 270 this week, we hope to do 400 next week,” added Patty Couture, chief operating officer for Coos County Family Heath Services.
Gordon said that AVH received enough doses, so they opened the clinic up on Wednesday and took in older people whose appointments were later.
He also said that they are setting aside 10 percent of the doses to be used for homebound people who may not be able to access the VAMS website. The clinic uses Berlin and Gorham emergency services to vaccinate those homebound clients.
Both AVH and CCFHS are going through their records and calling people who are of age and who have not applied.
AVH and CCFHS staff are worried that many of the elderly do not have access to mobile phones or computers and have been unable to register for appointments.
Usually, the clinic is open on Mondays and Fridays. If more doses are received, then the clinic will open more days. Couture added the allocated vaccines are distributed to North Country Health and then they are divided in thirds to the three hospitals, AVH, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster and upper Connecticut valley hospital in Colebrook.
“We have not wasted one dose, if we have any left at the end of the scheduled clinic, we call people and ask if they want to come in early,” Couture said.
My experience at the clinic was pleasant, friendly and quick. It was nice to see local people taking care of local people. The atmosphere in the clinic and especially in the gym was of relief and was moving as neighbors and friends, who have not seen each other in months, greeted each other while staying masked and socially distanced.
By the way, the location service now works and AVH is only 10 miles away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.