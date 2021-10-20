BERLIN — Friends of Greg Cunningham have organized a fund-raising effort for the Framingham, Mass., man who was severely injured in an ATV accident on the Yamaha Connector Trail just outside Jericho Mountain State Park on Saturday.
A GoFundMe page said the 23-year old was taken by Medi-Flight to a Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where his left arm partially amputated and now faces a long recovery.
According to N.H. Fish and Game, Cunningham and his girlfriend had rented an ATV just hours before rolling it over.
Cunningham’s girlfriend told authorities she believed the ATV’s right tire hit a large rock.
Authorities said they believe Cunningham’s inexperience driving an all-terrain vehicle caused it to flip onto its side.
Cunningham’s left arm was trapped between the machine and the ground.
The funding request said Cunningham had graduated last year from the Wentworth Institute of Technology and was working in construction while seeking a job in computer coding. His future will require multiple surgeries and eventually Cunningham will be fitted with a prosthetic arm.
The GoFundMe page is at https://tinyurl.com/66fyafdb.
Fish and Game would like to remind operators to always operate within their limits and to the trail conditions.
