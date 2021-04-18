LANCASTER — Berlin’s former assessing coordinator was indicted by a Coos County grand jury last week on charges of possessing child pornography. Brian D. Chevarie, 34, of 83 Mountain View Drive, Rumney, was charged with 12 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images on Feb. 10, 2020, in Berlin. The investigation included his office at city hall but authorities would not comment on whether the city’s computer system was allegedly used to download or store any of the images
“When law enforcement came to the building as part of the investigation, we gave them full access to Mr. Chevarie’s office and the computer equipment he utilized,” City Manager James Wheeler said in an email. Wheeler said Chevarie resigned his position in February 2020 and referred further questions to the Coos County Attorney’s office. Coos County Attorney John McCormick said he could not comment on the case beyond the information in the indictments.
Chevarie was one of two men indicted on child pornography charges by the grand jury meeting on April 14.
Jason A. Morneau, 38, of 4 Androscoggin St., Gorham was indicted on eight counts of possessing child sexual abuse images on Feb. 8, 2020.
All of the child pornography charges are Class A felonies and carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
In all the grand jury returned 43 indictments against 15 individuals. Arraignments are scheduled for May 4.
• Richard E. Hughes, 34, of 8 Rocky Lane, Berlin was indicted on four counts of second degree assault-domestic violence strangulation. He was also incited on two counts of simple assault, alleging he pushed Berlin Police Lt. Nathan Roy and Gorham Police Officer Andrew Beausejour.
• Douglass C. Aikens, 51, of 81-83 Granite St., Berlin, was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled drug (buprenorphine) and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
• April B. Baillargeon, 45, of Berlin was indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking and one count of theft by unauthorized taking with two prior convictions.
• Cory Bernard, 39, of 642 Fourth Ave., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl and methamphetamine) subsequent offenses.
• Jacquelyn Campbell, 34, of 575 Rockingham St., Apt. 1, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
• Kevin Dawson, 46, of 290 Pleasant St., Littleton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl and heroin).
• Nichole C. Elsea, 24, of 5 Birch St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (crack cocaine) subsequent conviction.
• Michael Leroy, 31, of 25 Serenity Drive, Whitefield, was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
• Nathan M. Lunsmann, 22, of 90 Cushing St., Apt. 5, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Rebecca M. Paquet, 30, of 147 Canaan Mobile Home Park, Canaan, Vt., was indicted on a charge of burglary.
• Brian K. Perry, 40, of 339 Pleasant St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle.
• Jonathan C. Salvatore, 35, of 764 Kent St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, previous convictions.
• Joshua York, 21, of 130 Prospect St., Lancaster, was indicted on one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, one count of theft by unauthorized taking, and one count of sale of a controlled drug.
