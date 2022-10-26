The house at 625 North Main St., Gorham.

The house at 625 North Main St., Gorham. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)

LANCASTER — Craig Keville has been indicted for the double murder of Holly Banks and Keith LaBelle in Gorham this spring. Additional charges filed against Keville reveal an altercation between he and Banks occurred at a local pub the day before the murders.

A Coos Superior Court grand jury on Friday, Oct. 21, returned indictments for both first- and second-degree murder charges against Keville. The first degree murder charges allege he purposely caused the death of the pair while the second degree charges allege he acted recklessly with an extreme indifference to human life.

