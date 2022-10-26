LANCASTER — Craig Keville has been indicted for the double murder of Holly Banks and Keith LaBelle in Gorham this spring. Additional charges filed against Keville reveal an altercation between he and Banks occurred at a local pub the day before the murders.
A Coos Superior Court grand jury on Friday, Oct. 21, returned indictments for both first- and second-degree murder charges against Keville. The first degree murder charges allege he purposely caused the death of the pair while the second degree charges allege he acted recklessly with an extreme indifference to human life.
The bodies of Banks, 28, and LaBelle, 42, were discovered early on the morning of April 27 in Banks’ home at 625 North Main St., Gorham. Autopsies by N.H. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined that Banks died from a single gunshot wound to the head and LaBelle died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police described Banks and LaBelle as acquaintances.
The grand jury also returned three indictments against Keville for falsifying physical evidence. The charges allege that Keville destroyed or hid his 9E Ruger handgun, the gun case and the bill of sale because he knew an investigation was underway.
Few details about the murders have been released. The arrest affidavits in the case are sealed and even the motions asking the court to seal the documents are sealed.
But the N.H. Attorney General’s office on Oct. 21 filed three new Class A misdemeanor simple assault charges against Keville. The charges allege that on April 26 at Keville grabbed Banks’ cellphone from her hands and then grabbed Banks’ hand when she tried to retrieve her cellphone. Keville is also alleged to have grabbed the base of Banks’ neck.
Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, was arrested in Arlington, Mass., on July 7 by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section on two counts of first degree murder. He was extradited and waived arraignment and is being held in the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown.
Banks had moved to the Berlin-Gorham area in June 2021 to be close to family. A U.S. Army veteran, Banks loved being outdoors and was described as devoted to her two children.
LaBelle grew up in southern New Hampshire but loved hiking and camping as well as traveling. He was also described as enjoying time with his four children.
