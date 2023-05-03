BERLIN — It’s a daunting task — how to find a way to pay for public K-12 education in New Hampshire that equally offers students across the state the same opportunities and resources.
Pointing out the disparities caused to students, parents and to all residents by relying on residential property taxes to pay for public schools is the mission of the NH School Funding Fairness Project.
Members of the NH School Funding Fairness Project, through presentations such as the one Tuesday night in the auditorium of Berlin Elementary School, aim to inform residents of the disparities caused to taxpayers by relying on local property taxes.
Berlin schools Superintendent Julie King, SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler whose district covers Gorham, Shelburne, Randolph, Errol, Milan and Dummer attended the program, along with Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, state Rep. Corinne Cascadden and several SAU 20 school board members. Residents in attendance numbered near 40.
Zack Sheehan, project director of the Funding Fairness Project, and John Tobin, a former Berlin resident and on the Funding Fairness Project’s Board of Directors, gave details of the challenges of how school is paid for in New Hampshire. To start, property taxpayers pay the lion’s share of public education costs.
Most, or about 60.1 percent of school funding comes from local homeowners, through their property taxes. The statewide education property tax known by the acronym SWEPT chips in 10 percent; federal aid makes up 8.9 percent other state aid makes up 2.3 percent; the adequacy aid, or what the state deems the amount to educate a student is 13.1 percent; and New Hampshire lottery aid is 4 percent, information presented at the May 2 program shows.
The state pays less in aid for schools than is needed, a hard point to swallow for those who may have lived in New Hampshire for generations and can’t imagine living elsewhere. Most of the costs are left for the people — the residents — who live here. As noted in materials handed out Tuesday night: “According to the state’s calculation, the cost of an ‘adequate education for the 2022-23 school year is only $3,787 per student, with some adjustments raising the average to around $4,600. The actual average cost of educating a student in New Hampshire is over $19,400 a year.”
As a non-profit body, The NH School Funding Fairness Project is non-partisan; it is not a Democratic or a Republican group. The political will to allow for a flat-rate statewide property tax beyond the SWEPT (statewide education property tax) does not exist at this time.
In a pamphlet, stories of people across New Hampshire and their individual experience as a resident, parent or grandparent give context to the NH School Funding Fairness Project’s mission of “making school funding more equitable for students and taxpayers alike.”
From Michelle Barrow of Sullivan County’s Charlestown: “I’m a parent of twin toddlers and a recent transplant. I recently did the math and realized that our property tax bill is just about equivalent to what we were paying in Baltimore when I factor in the Maryland income taxes that I had to pay on top of our property taxes there.” And from Karen Juall of Merrimack County’s Concord: “I’m a retired kindergarten teacher. I had 24 5-year-olds, many of whom came from impoverished environments with no pre-school experience and never learned the basics like how to hold a pencil, stand still and quietly in line, listen to a teacher, or know how to follow directions. These students need more support, but the state doesn’t provide the funding they need.”
As a state, compared to other states, New Hampshire pays the smallest share of education costs of any state. Only about 20 percent of school revenues come from state funding.
Two lawsuits are working their way through the court system regarding school funding in New Hampshire. The earlier Claremont decisions — in 1993 and 1997 — focused attention on how the Granite State funds its schools. More importantly, the court’s ruling gave a solution.
The pamphlet notes: “The Two Constitutional Principles of NH School Funding: ‘The State has a duty to pay for the cost of constitutionally adequate education for all K-12 public school students’ (Claremont I, 1993) and ‘The taxes that the State uses to pay for this education must have a uniform rate across the state.’" (Claremont II, 1997).
In spite of the court rulings, New Hampshire legislators have not enacted them.
When the mill economies in Berlin and Claremont were at their peaks, those cities were the property rich communities, said Grenier. Today, Berlin and Claremont pay the highest property taxes per $1,000 valuation: $27.26 total tax in Berlin and $41.68 total tax rate in Claremont. Both are for 2022, as noted on a New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration spreadsheet at revenue.nh.gov.
And, Grenier said, since the Great Recession of 2008, the state has returned less money from what it takes in to cities and towns, specifically Berlin, than in earlier years.
Some towns might be rich in natural resources, such as Wolfeboro and Moultonborough, both near water, and are deemed wealthier and pay less in property taxes.
As an example of the uneven funding by the state of its cities and towns, a home in Rye, by the Seacoast, is marked for $3,439 for its 2022 education property tax for an assessed value of $811,000. The education tax rate is $4.24.
Contrast that with a home in Canaan, in Grafton County, with a 2022 education property tax of $3,759 and an assessed property value of $192,000. The education tax rate is $19.58.
A second presentation in the North Country is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the gymnasium of Lisbon Regional School.
To learn more about the NH School Funding Fairness Project, go online to fairfundingnh.org or on social media, facebook.com/NHSchoolFunding-Fairness or on Twitter, @FairFundingNH or Instagram, @FairFunding_NH.
