BERLIN — State Fish and Game conservation officers responded to a reported all-terrain vehicle rollover crash on the Brook Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park Tuesday morning at about 10:15 a.m.
Officials said Scott Hain, 69 years old, of Sarasota, Fla., had been operating a rental ATV when it seems he lost control on a steep, downhill section of trail and rolled over into a ditch.
The was took place in the exact same location where another rental OHRV rolled over, injuring a female passenger, on Sunday.
Hain was with his son, who was operating a separate ATV but his son had been in the lead and did not see the crash.
The son waited at the next junction, and when his father did not appear, turned around and located him in the ditch.
He immediately called 911 activating the emergency response.
Members of the Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Departments as well as EMS personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash.
Hain was placed in the Berlin Fire Department’s Rescue UTV and transported from the scene to the awaiting ambulance staged at Jericho Lake Road.
From there he was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
