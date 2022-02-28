The home of Richard and Janet Chevarie at 1545 Main St. in Berlin was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. No one was at home and the fire had a good head start. The home engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. (RITA DUBE PHOTO)
Firefighters worked until 6:30 a.m. Monday morning to get the fire at 1545 Main St. in Berlin under control and remained on the scene until after 8 a.m., putting out flare-ups and loading up hoses and equipment. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The home of Richard and Janet Chevarie at 1545 Main St. in Berlin was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. No one was at home and the fire had a good head start. The home engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. (RITA DUBE PHOTO)
The home of Janet and Richard Chevarie on 1545 Main Street was fully engulfed with smoke and fire was pouring out of every window when firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:41 a.m. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Firefighters worked until 6:30 a.m. Monday morning to get the fire at 1545 Main St. in Berlin under control and remained on the scene until after 8 a.m., putting out flare-ups and loading up hoses and equipment. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The cause of the fire that destroyed the home at at 1545 Main St. in Berlin has not been determined. (RITA DUBE PHOTO)
Fire Helmet of Berlin Firefighter Type Carrigan is caked in ice and soot after the fire Monday morning at 1545 Mains St. in Berlin (PHOTO COURTESY OF BERLIN FIRE DEPARTMENT)
BERLIN — In bitter temperatures and sharp winds, firefighters worked for three hours battling a fire at a single family residence on Main Street Monday.
The home of Janet and Richard Chevarie on 1545 Main Street was fully engulfed with smoke and fire was pouring out of every window when firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:41 a.m. Berlin Fire Department Capt. Roland Berthiaume said the Chevaries were not home.
The couple reportedly was on vacation. By the time a neighbor noticed the fire, it had spread through much of the house and into the attached garage.
A general alarm was issued, and Berthiaume said 14 Berlin firefighters responded.
The department also called Gorham Fire Department for assistance, and Gorham responded with a truck and three firefighters.
Berthiaume said firefighters worked until 6:30 a.m. to get the fire under control, noting they battled bitter cold and a strong wind that fanned the flames.
The U.S. Weather Service shows the temperature was 5 degrees with wind speeds around 17 mph, resulting in a wind chill factor of 20 below. Firefighters remained on the scene until after 8 a.m., putting out flare-ups and loading up hoses and equipment.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the Chevaries’ home, although there was melting of some siding on a neighboring property.
The cause of the fire was undetermined at press time. Berthiaume noted the damage was extensive, making it hard to determine what caused the fire.
One firefighter experienced shortness of breath and was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.