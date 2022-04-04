BERLIN — Berlin Fire Chief James Watkins sounded the alarm Wednesday saying the city needs to find a way to get newer equipment as the department’s fleet is aging and vehicles were out of service for long periods of time within the past year.
Watkins said one of his fears is that the number of hours department vehicles spend out of service will continue to increase as vehicles age. In the past year, the department was so short on equipment it had to borrow a fire engine from Gorham.
Watkins’ presentation on his fleet came as a part of his proposed budget presentation before the council. During his presentation, Watkins went through the department’s current fleet and outlined a wide variety of issues with each vehicle.
Watkins said Engine 1 is 16 years old and since the end of June has been out of service for 2,150 hours due to multiple issues including failing its pump test, electrical problems and issues with the foam system.
Watkins said Engine 4 is 23 years old and has been out of service since June for a total of 656.25 hours.
He further stated that Ladder 1 is 26 years old and has been out of service for 90.75 hours. The truck designated as Engine 2 is 34 years old and has been out of service for 508.5 hours.
Other vehicles include a 37-year-old tanker truck, which has only been out of service swven hours since June, the chief’s vehicle, which has been out of service for 86 hours and the assistant chief’s vehicle, which has been out of service for 174.5 hours.
Finally, there is a 7-year-old pickup truck owned by the department that has been out of service for only 9.50 hours.
Watkins said the department is still waiting to hear back on a $704,841.90 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for the purchase of a new fire engine.
Mayor Paul Grenier then asked Watkins what the down payment would be if the department is not awarded the FEMA grant.
Watkins said for a lease-purchase agreement the down payment would be $95,000. He added that it takes two years from order to delivery. He later said the delay in delivery times is due to a shortage in staffing and materials.
With respect to his proposed budget, Watkins said there was very little change in the operating budget, which included a small stipend to the chief’s pay, which has already been approved by the council, and some added funds for vehicle repair.
The council also heard from Scott Lees from Butler Ambulance Service, who runs Berlin EMS. Lees said the most recent quarter is the busiest they have been since Butler took over the service in December of 2020. Lees noted the company recently had some scares with respect to staffing but added that they currently have six paramedics, four advanced emergency medical technicians and five EMTs. The company also has students currently attending EMT classes who will begin work as employees when they finish schooling.
Recently, there has been a discussion in the council about the amount of dispatching service the city provides to Berlin EMS.
Grenier asked Lees whether or not the company has considered paying money back to the city for such dispatching services when the company has a profitable year.
Lees said he could present the proposal for reimbursement to the company’s owner.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the council also unanimously approved the contract with Berlin EMS.
