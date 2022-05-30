CONCORD — N.H. Secretary of State David M. Scanlan recently issued a statement to remind New Hampshire residents that the filing period for candidacy for the State Primary Election and General Election is June 1-10.
Anyone who wishes to file to run for federal, state and county elected offices must be a registered voter as a member of the party in whose primary they seek to file.
These include U.S. senator, U.S. representative, state representative, senator, governor, executive councilor and delegate to the Republican State Convention, as well as county commissioner, sheriff and other county offices.
If you are not a registered voter in your town or if you are a registered voter and need to change your party affiliation, you must do so later than today.
Supervisors of the checklist are required to be in session from 7 p.m. until at least 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.
Individuals filing as Democratic or Republican candidates for the State Primary Election for all offices except state representative and/or delegate to the Republican State Convention must file with the Secretary of State’s Office a declaration of candidacy, a statement of financial interests (RSA 15-A) and pay the administrative assessment fee or the required primary petitions accompanied by an assent to candidacy.
Those running for representative to the General Court or delegate to the Republican State Convention must file at the clerk’s office in their town/city of residence.
Candidates for state representative will be required to file a declaration of candidacy, a statement of financial interests (RSA 15-A) and pay the administrative assessment fee or submit the required primary petitions accompanied by an assent to candidacy.
Candidates for delegate to the Republican State Convention will be required to file a declaration of candidacy.
Candidates for all offices who intend to run in the general election as unaffiliated with a recognized political party and political organizations that intend to run a slate of candidates must pay the administrative assessment fee and file a declaration of intent and a statement of financial interests (RSA 15-A) with the secretary of state.
In addition, the required nomination papers must be certified and filed by Sept. 7.
All candidates filing on the last day of the filing period (June 10), either with the Secretary of State’s Office or the town or city clerk’s office, must do so in-person by 5 p.m.
For more information on the filing period, candidacy fees and qualifications for office, go to sos.nh.gov/elections/elections/2022-election-information or contact the Secretary of State’s Office.
The state Primary Election will take place on Sept. 13, followed by the state General Election on Nov. 8.
