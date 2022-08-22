CONCORD — Following its successful use during the 2020 elections, the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office recently announced that the accessible electronic absentee ballot system will be available for the 2022 state primary. 

The system enables voters with print disabilities to securely request, receive and mark an absentee ballot electronically at home. The voter then prints out the marked absentee ballot and then mails or delivers it to their town or city clerk. None of the information on the voter’s choices on the ballot is sent over the internet during the entire process. 

