CONCORD — Following its successful use during the 2020 elections, the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office recently announced that the accessible electronic absentee ballot system will be available for the 2022 state primary.
The system enables voters with print disabilities to securely request, receive and mark an absentee ballot electronically at home. The voter then prints out the marked absentee ballot and then mails or delivers it to their town or city clerk. None of the information on the voter’s choices on the ballot is sent over the internet during the entire process.
On the application, the voter’s typed name will be considered a valid signature. The voter can email their completed application to their local clerk, who will work with the Secretary of State to provide the voter access to an online electronic ballot. The completed ballot must be printed out and delivered to the clerk’s office by mail, in person or by a delivery agent.
Individuals with print disabilities who are unable to register in person may register absentee through the accessible process. To do so, the voter must request an accessible absentee voter registration affidavit and an accessible standard voter registration form from their local clerk.
Alternatively, the voter can request these forms by selecting it on the accessible electronic absentee ballot application. Every polling place in New Hampshire will also offer one4all accessible ballot marking tablet systems for voters in need of an accessible voting tool on state primary election day.
