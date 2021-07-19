DUMMER — The residents of the Town of Dummer will have their chance to have their opinions on all-terrain vehicles heard Wednesday at Dummer Town Hall beginning at 6 p.m.
The meeting is the result of several complaints received by the town according to Selectman Dave Dubey, who said in a previous interview that the selectmen have received a number of complaints over the past couple of years relating to excessive noise and dust from legal use of ATVs on town roads as well as complaints of ATVs being illegally used to trespass on residents’ property and complaints about ATVs speeding on public roads.
The selectmen are considering changing the town’s current ATV ordinance, but want to hear from the public before making any changes.
In a prior email exchange with The Berlin Sun, Dubey explained that the town’s current ordinance came about approximately 10 years ago when the board was approached by several residents who wanted an ordinance to legalize operation of ATVs on town roads.
Dubey said residents simply wanted to use their ATVs to travel to and from homes in the community.
In the same email exchange he said that ATV use has increased dramatically in the area in the hopes of attracting tourist dollars and that the current ordinance was not written in anticipation of this change.
In a prior interview, Dubey said the goal of the public hearing is to get diverse input from all sides of the issue, including not only input from town residents but also from ATV clubs, law enforcement agencies and local businesses about the effect any change in the ordinance may have.
Dubey said that on the pro-ATV side, several ATV clubs have reached out to the town asking for alternate routes to help ameliorate the issues.
According to the minutes from the selectmen’s July 13 meeting, the board had received correspondence from Milan Trail Huggers ATV club pertaining to the club’s effort to get ATV traffic off town roads in West Dummer. As part of that discussion, there was a suggestion from a resident to hire a seasonal police officer to patrol town roads for ATV violations.
According to the minutes, the board members reached a consensus that any revisions to the current ordinance would need to be addressed before addressing enforcement issues.
The meeting Wednesday will take place upstairs at town hall, located at 75 Hill Road.
