Lancaster — Drug and domestic violence assault cases dominated the recent list of Coos County grand jury indictments. All but two of the 27 indictments returned by the grand jury were for drug and various assault charges.
• Among those indicted was a pharmacy technician at Androscoggin Valley Hospital. Caitlin Taylor, 29, of 26164 Explorer Rd, Punta Gorda, Fla., is charged with one count of possession of a controlled drug and two counts of obtaining a controlled drug by fraud or deception. She is charged with twice falsely logging out the drug oxycodone from the narcotics safe at the hospital pharmacy. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between Jan 14 and Jan. 29. Taylor was also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of theft by unauthorized taking for obtaining oxycodone pills belonging to AVH.
• Samantha Bailey, 39, of 27 State St., Groveton, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (crack cocaine and methamphetamine).
• Wade Croteau, 28, of Westcott St., and Travis Hood, 28, of 380 Forbush Ave., both of Berlin were each indicted on two counts of second degree assault. The indictments allege the two men, aided or in concert with each other, struck a third individual on the side of the head with a metal pipe. The alleged victim suffered a gash to the back of their head.
• Daniel F. Dion, 58, of 41 Guilmette St., Berlin, was indicted on one count of second degree assault, domestic violence; strangulation and one count of possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense.
• David M. Glidden III, 33, of 73 Timber Lane, Littleton, was indicted on two counts of second degree assault, domestic violence; strangulation and one count of criminal restraint.
• Fernando W. Lopez-Neyra, 29, of 631 U.S. Route 3, Carroll, was indicted on one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault-domestic violence: helpless victim.
• Raelle N. Marquis, 34, of 55 High St., Berlin, was indicted on one count of second degree assault: domestic violence, strangulation and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
• Victoria Maslausky, 38, of 863 Fifth Ave., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (cocaine).
• Tyler Moses, 28, of 86 Clough Road, Hill, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• Curtin James Perry, 29, of 476 Derrah St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug ( fentanyl).
• Hunter B. Ramsay, 26, of 116 Abigail Circle, Jefferson, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (cocaine).
• David C. Spence, 37, of Rochester, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (cocaine).
• Eric Trask, 45, of 816 Third Ave., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• Candace Vallis, 46, of 694 Third Ave., Berlin, was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled drug (cracked cocaine).
• Kierra M. Wilkinson, 30, of 20 Maillett Road, Lunenburg, Vt., was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• Cindy M. Chilafoe, 50, of 412 Goebel St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
• Thomas S. Lurvey, 38, of 294 Page Hill Road, Groveton, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
