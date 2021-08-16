BERLIN — Discussions continue for a possible hotel to be built in Berlin, although the need still exists for an investor or investors willing to take on the project.
During Wednesday’s Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority Meeting, BIDPA Chair Mike Caron said there have been recent discussions with several hotel companies, including Best Western and Microtel, that responded positively to the idea of a hotel project.
Caron said the one thing that is missing is an investor or investors willing to put several million dollars into the project to make it happen.
In response to a question by BIDPA board member Paul Robitaille regarding what specifically would be needed, Caron said an investor willing to invest $2 million to $3 million on the project. Caron also said the hotel would also need someone to manage it.
“We have a lot of little pieces that need to come together,” he said.
Melan Hotel Group has been working with BIDPA on the possible hotel. BIDPA voted previously to hire Melan founder Rob McCarthy at $5,000 per month for the next three months to work on the effort. By the end of the three months, the schedule calls for McCarthy to have finalized a group of stakeholders willing to invest in the project as well as identifying a site for the hotel and whether it will be independently owned or a brand hotel.
Under the proposed schedule, construction would get underway in the spring of 2022 and the hotel would open in the summer of 2023.
Before hiring McCarthy in March, BIDPA had just reviewed the results of a comprehensive market demand study for a proposed 60-room hotel in Berlin.
The study, by the Pinnacle Advisory Group, concluded a hotel was not financially feasible for Berlin.
Pinnacle projected demand would come mostly from leisure visitors and largely seasonal, with the peak demand from mid-June through October. The study said year-round corporate demand would be limited. While the report said a 60-bed hotel was not feasible, it said incentives and creative financing could change that assessment.
BIDPA members said Rumford, Maine, has a 63-room Best Western Hotel under construction and wondered how the mill town with a population of about 6,000 could attract a hotel and not Berlin with a 10,000 population and a growing motorized recreational-based tourism economy.
BIDPA contacted McCarthy, whose firm put together the finance plan for the hotel in Rumford and will manage it. He agreed to review the Pinnacle report and do his own evaluation for a fee of $9,500.
Over the course of three months, he reviewed the Pinnacle study thoroughly and said he thought there was more opportunity here than Pinnacle found.
McCarthy interviewed more than 30 people ranging from local hotel owners and representatives of various hotel chains to financial people and local stakeholders.
One of McCarthy’s recommendations is to increase the size from 60 to 77 beds to get better economics of scale. He suggested ultimately the investors may want to go with a brand-name hotel to take advantage of their marketing.
A hotel in Berlin has long been a goal for the city’s economic development efforts.
In 2012, Chris Thompson of Parallax Partners met with city officials to discuss the possibility of a Hampton Inn on the Rite Aid property across from the Albert Theater but the project never moved forward.
Two years earlier, Berlin developer Alan McLain unveiled preliminary plans to construct an 80-room hotel on Jericho Road, across from the former Converse Shoe property.
His efforts to get the Comfort Inn chain to build and operate a three-story hotel were unsuccessful.
McCarthy has a long resume in the hospitality business. He created the Melan Hotel Group in 2016, Before that, he was the senior vice president of operations for Linchris Hotel Corporation, a 24-unit hotel chain and management company. In 1998, McCarthy opened the prestigious, 4 Diamond Inn at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass.
McCarthy also served as the opening general manager and project manager for Sonesta International Hotels Luxor in Cairo, Egypt, a 224-room, five-star hotel with six diverse dining concepts. He was the general manager for the Flatley companies Tara hotels from 1990 to 1995.
Following the hotel discussion, the BIDPA board briefly discussed phase 3 of the city’s proposed tax increment finance district along Route 110. Berlin Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said representatives from ADG Solutions LLC will be at the Berlin City Council meeting Monday night to present the current updates regarding the proposed district.
One of the issues Laflamme said would be discussed Monday is the proposed boundaries for the TIF district.
Laflamme said the district as currently drawn is bigger than the mandatory cap on the size of the district.
She said discussions revolved around what parcels needed to be included in the district that make the most sense moving forward on the project and as such the map would need to be reworked before being approved.
Laflamme said the new tax year does not start until April 1, which gives planners time to come to a final decision on the parcels that will be included. During the meeting, BIDPA board members talked about making attending the city council’s Monday meeting to provide comments on the project.
