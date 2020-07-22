BERLIN — Wildcat LLC has decided not to go forward with plans to purchase the empty Brown School and convert it into upscale apartments. The Jackson-based company had proposed to renovate the building into 18 apartments with a small coffee shop and event space.
Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said she felt the problem was timing, with funding for these types of project hard to come by.
Wildcat Developer Fred Dambrie, along with Berlin contractor Sonny Couture and architect Mike Couture of Conway, had outlined their proposal in a conceptual presentation to the planning board last December.
The plans called for including six “micro-apartments,” described as small, open units designed to rent to traveling nurses or as Air BnB units.
Wildcat was one of two companies to respond to a request-for-proposals for the property last fall. New England Family Housing, which renovated the former Bartlett School, submitted a proposal to turn the building into approximately 20 apartments.
NEFH’s proposal called for it to seek grant funding including federal Community Development Block Grant monies, which stipulate the project must serve low to moderate income individuals and families.
A Brown School committee, made up of residents of the neighborhood as well as city officials, recommended the Wildcat proposal because it felt the city had a lot of housing for low to moderate income people but lacked higher end housing. There was also a feeling that the Wildcat proposal fit better with the surrounding neighborhood.
At Monday’s city council meeting, Councilor Lucie Remillard suggested the city contact New England Family Housing to see if they were still interested and ask for a presentation. Councilor Peter Higbee said he felt the matter should go back to the Brown School committee for its review.
Mayor Paul Grenier said he supported having the committee revisit the fate of the school building. He said any project for the building has to have buy-in from the neighborhood.
The school district closed Brown Elementary School at the end of the 2018-19 school year as declining enrollment and a lack of state funding forced the district to consolidate. Just over 100-year-old, the school is a total of 25,416 square feet.
