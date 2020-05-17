BERLIN — A year after selling Presby Environmental, inventor and entrepreneur David Presby has turned his attention to Berlin and is establishing Presby R&D Manufacturing at the former Isaacson Structural Steel buildings he owns on Route 110.
Presby purchased many of the Isaacson Structural Steel assets when ISS went bankrupt in 2011 and has operated the steel warehouse business at the city’s industrial park as operated Presby Steel LLC since then. But he has less success with the former Isaacson buildings on Route 110. Presby said he has wanted to use the buildings to produce jobs for the area.
“I really want to see something built here,” he said.
Last year, he sold Presby Environmental, which makes passive on-site wastewater treatment systems, to Infiltrator Water Technologies. Headquartered in Whitefield, Presby started the company in 1995. Now that he has sold Presby Environmental, Presby said he can turn his attention to manufacturing in Berlin some of the inventions he has patented or has patents-pending.
“Time to get onto building some other things,” he said. “I can’t sit around.”
One invention is a self-loading truck body that would eliminate the need for a fork lift or articulated loader to do the job. Another invention Presby is interested in manufacturing is a metal bear box that keeps garbage safe from prying bears. He said bears roaming around residential neighborhoods for trash is dangerous. He said his plan is to manufacture the bear boxes and sell them through different dealers. He has also tried making dumpsters here.
The buildings on Route 110 include an administration building, two fabrication buildings, and a garage. Presby said the main 55,000 square foot fabrication building is partly rented to the Mt. Washington Cog Railway, which is run by his brother Wayne Presby. The Cog has been using the space as a workshop for maintaining and building its locomotives and passenger coaches. That lease runs for approximately one more year and Presby said his brother has decided to build a new maintenance building at the Cog and will not need the space after that.
Presby said he plans to hire a few people in the near future and said he hopes to have 50 employees within a year or two.
Over the last few weeks, Presby has a crew cleaning up the property and said he is having a sprinkler system installed in the former Isaacson administration building. Presby has established his office there and said he is open to renting space in the building.
“We’re cleaning things up here fast,” he said.
