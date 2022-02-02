BERLIN — The city’s new police chief wants to build a deeper connection between police and the community, saying the department’s mission is to provide community-oriented law enforcement.
“Community support, along with police being involved in the community, are of paramount importance for the safety and well-being of the citizenry,” said Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau.
A 23-year veteran of the Berlin Police Department, Buteau, 49, took over as chief last month after six years as deputy police chief.
Buteau said he is humbled by the opportunity to serve the city as police chief, noting he has deep roots in the Berlin-Gorham community. He grew up and lives in Gorham but attended Berlin High School for two years to take their welding program.
He also played hockey and Babe Ruth baseball in Berlin, where he has relatives.
Upon graduation from high school, Buteau said he entered the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, hoping to get into welding. Instead, he was sent to school to be a heavy equipment operator.
After his four years were up, Buteau returned to the Androscoggin Valley and worked for a number of years doing trade jobs. But his military service had stirred an interest in law enforcement and a desire for public service work.
“The only way I can explain it is that it was some sort of calling. Most people do not get into the policing profession for money, the working hours, fame, or fortune. They respond to a calling of serving and protecting their fellow citizens,” he said.
He was just about to leave the area when a job at the Berlin police department opened up. He applied and was hired in 1999, starting work as a patrolman. He moved up the ladder and by 2005, Buteau was promoted to lieutenant/prosecutor, where he spent 11 years.
He praised out-going Chief Peter Morency, saying his dedication and devotion to duty were admirable. Buteau said Morency always promoted the city in a positive light through his work with organizations such as the New England Association of Chiefs of Police and the N.H. Chiefs of Police and said he will be missed.
Buteau said the department has a great team and he is proud to be part of it. He noted it is a tough time for police officers in this country, with the media and public sentiment portraying police negatively. Fortunately, he said, they have not seen that negativity on a local level and appreciate the support of residents and local officials.
Buteau said the department will continue to seek new and creative ways to connect with the public. Buteau said there are a number of events planned, like ice skating and another kickball game, and others in the works.
“I cannot stress how important it is that we, as a police department, build and maintain a bridge to our community.”
Buteau observed that the world today seems divided on many levels, including police and community relationships. He said it takes a lot of time, work, and effort to overcome the deviousness and said the department wants to look for ways to unite the small city of Berlin.
In their job, Buteau said police are often up against the worst society has to offer and warned there is evil lurking in every community. He said police departments stand on the front line of public safety.
In addition, he said police are subject to the constant threat of lawsuits and false accusations as well as vicious attacks from law firms, some media outlets, certain organizations, and political leaders. Buteau said it appears there is an effort to break down the very fabric of society by defaming and smearing the reputation of police and police departments across the country. With the support of the community, the chief said Berlin police will continue their mission.
“We will continue to fight crime both by preventing it and aggressively pursuing violators of the law. We will protect the lives and property of our fellow citizens and impartially enforce the law,” Buteau said.
At the same time, he said Berlin police will maintain a high standard of integrity and will continue to use discretion, be empathic, and show compassion. The city’s duty, Buteau said, is to support the men and women of the department and ensure their health and well-being.
Buteau said one of his goals is to do a better job connecting with the city’s faith community. Calling it an enormous untapped resource, Buteau said he would like his department to partner more with the city’s faith community. He said police often deal with people in crisis and he feels the faith community is overlooked when it comes to local resources that can help.
The new chief said there has been quite a transition at the police department as Berlin has seen some new faces enter the department.
“I have been very encouraged to see the fine men and women who have stepped up to the plate to enter this honorable profession. They challenge the norms, in a good way, coming up with new and exciting perspectives on policing in today’s world.”
