COVID-19 cancels plans for joint 50th class reunion

ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — COVID-19 has cancelled plans for a joint 50th high school reunion weekend at the Town and Country Inn and Resort this July.
For the first time ever, the Berlin High School, Notre Dame High School and Gorham High School classes of 1970 had arranged to hold their 50th reunions at the resort on July 25. The plan called for each school to hold a separate dinner and then the classes could mingle and dance.
Organizers made the decision to cancel in the interest of safety and due to the danger of traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they are planning to hold the event next summer with details released in June 2021.
The impetus for the multi-class reunion came from a chance meeting on the West Coast.
On a recent trip to Oceanside, Calif., Ray Poulin (Berlin High Classes 1970-72) discovered that Kathy Egan McDermed (Gorham High Class 1970) lived there with her husband and family.
Poulin and his wife had dinner with Kathy and her husband and during their conversations, spoke about class reunions and the idea of Gorham planning their reunion on the same date as Berlin.
BHS had booked the Shelburne room at the Town & Country for July 25. McDermed spoke to former classmate Candy Gauthier, and with their fellow organizers Beth Stoneburner and Andrew Daigle, they booked the Gold room at the Town & Country for the same date.
At the same time, Lucille Lavoie ( Notre Dame class of 1970 ) working with including Sylvia Blais, Susan Warren Elaine Gamache and Denise Gagnon, called the Town & Country looking for a date to hold Notre Dame’s 50th reunion. Discovering that the Rose room was still open for July 25 and that Berlin and Gorham classes were already there, the Notre Dame crew booked their reunion as well.
Lavoie said that her Notre Dame class had not had a reunion for a while, and the last one had been held on the Mount Washington steamship on Lake Winnipesaukee. But the group wanted to hold their 50th anniversary local.
“Having the reunion on the same day as the others gives us all a chance not only to reunite with our classmates but our friends from the other schools,” said Lavoie.
Poulin said that the Berlin classes of 1971 and 1972 will be joining the class of 1970. He said the classes have held their reunions together before.
“The idea is for each class to have their own reunion dinner with their own classmates, and once dinner is over and the band “The Voice” begins to play in the Shelburne Room, then everyone will to be able to mingle together and from room to room,” Poulin said. “We all used to hang together then, why not now,” he added.
The reunion plans had morphed from a one-night event into a weekend with events planned for Friday night, Saturday afternoon, the Saturday night dinner and dance and ending with a breakfast on Sunday morning.
The Notre Dame organizers were planning a special Mass at Holy Family Church in Gorham in honor of the deceased members of all the classes.
Hunky Bilodeau, a member of the Berlin Class of 1972, said safety is important.
“We don’t want classmates taking a chance on flying and traveling if the virus is still an epidemic,” Bilodeau said.
Lavoie was concerned that turnout will be low due to the COVID-19 virus.
“Since we can’t have the reunion this year because of COVID-19, then we will try again for next year at the same place and date,” she said.
“Planning for the 51st reunion next year has started.” Poulin said. “Hopefully, things will be better by then.”
Daigle said he, McDermed, and Stoneburner will still meet at the Town and Country next month on the night of July 25. While there is no official celebration, he said they hope to greet as many of their classmates that feel safe enough to join them.
While the 50th class reunion has been cancelled by the organizers of all three high school classes, Poulin said they are going to try to hold it on the same weekend next year.
“We are going to try next year same date and place. Right now, I don’t think it is such a great idea to have a crowd of people in their late 60s flying and traveling with the virus still around. Maybe next year it will be safer to travel. Maybe waiting a year will mean a better party,” Poulin said.
Poulin took a roundabout way to earn his diploma and feels connected to the BHS classes of 1970, 71, and 72. He quit school shortly before graduation in 1970 and moved to Florida to work. He returned in 1971 to finish his degree and attended classes at Berlin High but an offer for a job welding was too tempting. He returned again in 1972 and attained his diploma.
Poulin said it was a little difficult being so much older in the class of 1972 and he endured a fair amount of teasing, but he did finish his diploma this time.
“I wanted to graduate from Berlin High and not with a general equivalency diploma.”
Poulin worked union construction since then and has been retired for a few years.
“Joining the union was a good thing for me. I worked hard but made good money and am now enjoying my retirement.” Poulin who lives in Massachusetts is a frequent visitor to his former hometown. “I’ve always loved Berlin and the people there. I still have a lot of friends in the area.”
Poulin who has done some music promoting in the past said, “I used to work with all the old bands, Oak, Fox and others.
He now spends his time working on his older vehicles, traveling, and is still interested in working with his musician friends.
“I like a good party. I like organizing,” Poulin said.
