SPRINGFIELD, MASS — U.S. District Court Mark Mastroianni rejected guilty pleas from the president of the trucking company that employed the driver in the 2019 collision that killed seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph.
Westfield Transport President Dartanyan Gasanov and Vice President Dunyadar Gasanov, both of West Springfield, Mass., were each indicted on four counts of falsifying records, conspiring to falsifying records, and providing false statements in a federal investigation stemming from the investigation into the 2019 accident in Route 2 in Randolph that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
The two men, who are brothers, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
At a hearing on Oct. 26, Dartanyan Gasanov sought to change his plea to guilty. But Mastroianni said the court would not accept the plea change because he was not satisfied that Dartanyan Gasanov was knowingly and voluntarily admitting to the alleged offenses against him.
The judge said Gasanov did not agree to all the facts.
He ordered a status conference with both defendants on Nov. 4 “to assess the next steps in this matter.”
Westfield Transport had hired Volodymyr Zhukovskyy just three days before the fatal collision. Zhukovskyy was on his first trip for Westfield Transport, driving a pickup truck with an attached trailer and had just dropped off a car at a local dealership minutes before the collision.
