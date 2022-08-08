BERLIN — A Massachusetts couple suffered significant injuries after rolling over their ATV Friday afternoon but N.H. Fish and Game said the injuries would have been worst if the pair had not been wearing helmets and eye protection.
Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, Mass., were operating an ATV north on Smitty’s Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park shortly before 2 p.m.
As they were descending a long hill, they encountered oncoming traffic and attempted to navigate to the far right side of the trail. As the ATV moved to the right side it went over a berm, became unstable and rolled over. Other riders in the group and witnesses attended to the couple while a passerby called 911.
Personnel from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Police and N.H. Fish and Game responded to the scene, which was located about 3 miles from the nearest paved road.
After providing first aid, responders secured both patients in off-road rescue vehicles and transported them to Jericho Lake Road.
Once roadside, the patients were seen by members of Berlin EMS and transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
“Both Robert and Melissa Totaro were wearing helmets and eye protection at the time of the crash, which significantly reduced injuries sustained during the incident,” said Fish and Game in a release.
Although helmets are optional in New Hampshire for riders ages 18 and over, Fish and Game said they are life-saving pieces of equipment for all ages and have made the difference between life and death for many crashes covered by conservation officers over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.