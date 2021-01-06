BERLIN — The fire department's 25-year old ladder truck is out of service and the city council Monday night discussed options for repairing the vehicle.
Fire Chief James Watkins said the ladder truck hit the building a week ago as it was leaving the station. An investigation revealed the walking beam hangers that hold the rear axles in place were all broken except for one, causing the axles to turn in the opposite direction into the building.
The department was able to get the truck into the parking lot at the former courthouse and had mechanics from the city's Public Works Department and Berlin Springs look at the rear axles.
Both said the repair was not something they could handle. McLeod Spring and Chassis in of Barre, Vt., looked at the truck and said he could not determine the extent of the repair without having the truck in his shop. But he gave Watkins a worst case figure of $15,000. That does not include damage done to the rear steps in the accident that need to be repaired.
Watkins said he checked with local haulers and it will cost about $5,000 to have the truck transported to Barre. Watkins said he is looking for a company or someone who may be able to do the repairs on-site here, saving the cost of transporting the truck.
Watkins said he had looked at having the ladder truck refurbished but the cheapest estimate he received was $700,000. That was before the latest issue surfaced.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked what a new ladder truck would cost.
Watkins said one with the same specifications would cost about $1.2 million. He said one company offered the city a demo model with 22,000 miles on it for $825,000.
The fire chief said one dealer was scheduled to bring a demo model to the city Tuesday to check out.
Mayor Paul Grenier asked Watkins if the city could buy a couple of years by making the repairs. The mayor said he figured at the cost would not exceed $40,000. While fixing the current truck, he said the city and department can develop specifications for a new truck that fits the city’s needs and works financially for Berlin. The mayor noted there is a lot of licensed equipment such as Jaws of Life extraction device the department carries on the truck.
“I think we need to get this thing fixed as soon as we can,” he said.
Watkins said he was hopeful if repaired the truck could provide the city a few more years of service but could not guarantee it. He said he called Lancaster Fire department to respond with their ladder truck for the recent fire at White Mountain Lumber. He said the Lancaster department responded in a hurry but it still took the truck 40 minutes to get to the scene. Fortunately, it was not needed — firefighters had the fire under control by then.
Councilor Mike Rozek asked the chief to get some estimates from other garages in the region.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said even if the city had to pay to get some other estimates, she thought it would be money well-spent. She said the total repair cost may end up in the $25,000 to $35,000 range.
Watkins said he had no problem doing that but said because of the rust on the underside of the truck, he suspects most repair shops will give a range rather than a hard figure.
Councilor Peter Higbee asked about applying for funding to replace the ladder truck through the Assistance to Firefighter grant program for a new ladder truck.
Watkins said that funding round just opened up but the city is trying to replace the even older 1979 pumper through that program. He said the city came missed the grant by a 10th of a point in the last round and he believed its chances were good in the next round because of the pumper. He said the cost of a pumper is about $700,000.
City Manager James Wheeler noted that both pieces of equipment need to be replaced.
Grenier said he believes the city should again apply for grant funding for the pumper since the application was so close. But he also said he feels the city needs to have a serious discussion about putting together a plan to replace the ladder truck. In the meantime, he recommended the city move as fast as possible to get the ladder truck repaired.
The council authorized Watkins to gets some additional repair estimates and move ahead with the best price.
The fire chief also reported he wanted to apply for a grant to replace the department’s SCBA compressor. The cost is about $70,000 with the city’s match $3,700. Watkins said the city has spent more than the match on repairs to the existing compressor.
The council gave its blessing but Watkin will prepare a formal resolution.
In other business:
• The demolition budget has $150,000 left after taking down Princess Theater and the building next to the fire station.
City Manager James Wheeler said the city would like to demolish the building at 758 Second Ave.
City officials said it appears the house has shifted and there is concern a heavy snow storm will cause it to collapse.
The building, which the city received for nonpayment of taxes, is deemed hazardous.
Cross Excavating, which did the Princess Theater, has estimated it will cost $46,920 to demolish the Second Avenue property, cover the tipping fees, and do asbestos testing.
“It’s in critical state and needs to come down,” said Councilor Lucie Remillard, and the council unanimously approved.
• Public Works is picking up Christmas trees in Precincts 1 and 4 this Friday, Jan. 8, and in Precincts 2 and 3 on Friday, Jan. 15. Christmas trees may also be taken to the AVRRDD Transfer Station on Route 110 in accordance with AVRRDD rules or dropped off at the Tondreau parking lot adjacent to the Mason Street Bridge.
• City Manager James Wheeler reported that he, Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme, Burgess BioPower and the technical team received a de-briefing from the Federal Highway Administration on the city’s $18.7 million BUILD application for the Downtown Reconstruction Project.
Wheeler said the FHA had $1 billion in funding and received 656 applications for $10 billion in projects.
The city’s application was one of the 236 to make it to the Highly Recommended category, from which 70 were selected.
Wheeler said the team learned some things from the debriefing that it hopes to use to strengthen its next application.
